More products, new business niches and new experience: Integration between Open Banking and Pix should benefit retailers

SAO PAULO — Casas Bahia (VIIA3), Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Mercado Livre (MELI34), Amazon (AMZO34), Americanas (LAME4): retailers are increasingly gaining prominence, increasing their product portfolio, and offering different services, even streaming.

And the range of business opportunities tends to increase with the arrival of phase 3 of Open Banking in Brazil, whose main novelty is the integration with Pix, an instant payment system created by the Central Bank.

In this new stage, consumers will be able to make transactions, such as payments and transfers, using Pix as part of Open Banking. In other words, it will be possible to make a payment via Pix through channels that are not necessarily your bank’s internet banking.

A new figure regulated by the Central Bank enters the ecosystem: the payment initiators (ITPs). Currently, Pix is ​​available to financial institutions that adhered to the infrastructure according to the rules defined by the BC and implemented last year, when the service started operating.

That is, retailers that can start offering their own ITPs offering the customer a new payment option.

And why is this possibility an advantage?

O InfoMoney contacted specialists from consulting firms specializing in Open Banking and there was a consensus: retailers only tend to gain with phase 3 in place.

“Retailers will be able to become payment initiators and start offering a new payment option in their own channels, first with Pix and then with other formats as Open Banking advances. And this possibility opens doors for these companies to also offer financial products when they have contact with a client they potentially didn’t have before”, says João Bragança, director of Roland Berger.

The payment initiator acts as a new layer in the payment process. The user can make a payment via Pix using a retailer’s app, but moving their money from the checking account they have at a bank, for example. And to do this you need to consent to sharing data with this ITP.

For a person to make a Pix he was necessarily required to access the bank’s channels. With phase 3 gaining traction and companies developing solutions, this will no longer be necessary.

The big advantage for the retailer, according to Bragança, is that its business model is already working well, and the financial service is not its core. This transactional phase of Open Banking comes to add more possibilities to the business.

“What the retailer needs is a good relationship with the customer and recurrence, which the big brands already have, so that they can sell products from their respective portfolios”, adds Bragança.

“When you open a bank’s app, for example, you are not necessarily going to buy a new bank product. You may simply want to make a transaction that can have multiple purposes. But at the retailer, the tendency is for the customer to look for the company to buy something. The more he accesses the more he can buy. And retailers, being ITPs, will have one more contact channel with this customer”, he adds.

Eduardo Yamashita, COO of retail consultancy Gouveia e Sousa, also understands that phase 3 and Open Banking are good news regardless of size.

“It’s more revenue diversification, another possibility to monetize. Retailers will be able to operate with an even larger portfolio, offering more competitive services”, he says.

And he mentions another important point: the data capacity that these companies already have.

“Retailers are big holders of consumption data, which is a strategic advantage of the sector, and with the possibility of sharing with the consent of the user, the database will increase to contain transactional information as well – as long as this retailer is an ITP. Before, only financial institutions held this payment data”, explains Yamashita.

It is worth remembering that there are rules for the use of this data by companies, always in accordance with the General Data Protection Law (LGPD).

Challenges

The asset of retailers is that the raw material that feeds the cashier is the relationship with the customer, but Bragança points out that it is still too early to say whether this positive movement will be generalized. “There are many business possibilities and not every customer will want to centralize their financial life in a retailer’s app. There are account aggregators, for example, that can compete for this space too”, says Bragança.

Yamashita believes that as ITPs come into operation, consumers will quickly see the value. “The consumer will adapt quickly. Using the launcher promises to be very practical and beneficial to the customer, as well as being transparent. Behind, the battles will be several, but in the consumer’s day-to-day there will be several new options available. The challenge for players will be to think about how to differentiate themselves in the midst of so much competition”, he assesses.

Cláudio Sertorio, lead partner of financial services at KPMG Brasil, points out that retailers are concerned with protecting their customers.

“Large companies in the sector transact millions of operations a day, and this increases risk with the arrival of a new technology and ecosystem. Attacks are becoming more and more sophisticated, and every success depends on credibility and a good customer experience”, he says.

Open Banking has defined rules of security standards that are mandatory for participants, which are regulated by the Central Bank. “And phase 3 and the integration with Pix is ​​strategic for the Central Bank, the inspection will be strict so that no one gets out of line”, evaluates Sertório.

O InfoMoney made a report on the risks associated with phase 3, as well as an article that gives tips to help consumers avoid scams.

User’s journey in retail

The integration between Pix and Open Banking, which went into effect on the 29th, is possible thanks to so-called payment transaction initiators (ITPs). That is, companies that will be regulated by the Central Bank to offer the user Pix as a payment option, but they are not the ones that move the money, nor settle the transaction.

This means that online stores, marketplaces, and retailers will be able to set themselves up to act as initiators, which can change the consumer experience.

O InfoMoney already prepared a report that shows the six steps that the consumer will encounter when using an ITP to make payments and/or transfers, but the governance of Open Banking also defined and gave an example of what the journey in a marketplace would be like.

See how it will work, according to the user experience manual published by Open Banking Brasil, the governance website for Open Banking in the country:

Step 1: Initiating payment and redirection

Step 2: at the institution holding the account

Final step

