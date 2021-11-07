Moving Average Covid Kills Below 300 for Day 6 | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Saturday (6) 305 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 609,417 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was 236 – below the 250 mark for the 4th day (and below 300 for the 6th day). Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -30% and points fall for the fourth day in a row.

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Saturday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Sunday (31): 311

Monday (1): 296

Tuesday (2): 261

Wednesday (3): 225

Thursday (4): 227

Friday (5): 230

Saturday (6): 236

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

five states did not register new deaths: RO, MT, SE, AP, AC.

The Health Department of the Federal District (DF) informed on Friday (5) that will no longer release data on cases and deaths on weekends and holidays. Information will only be released on business days. According to the agency, the decision was motivated “by the drop in data collection on non-working days”.

for one technical problem of the consortium, it was not possible to update the data on deaths and cases of the Piauí.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,871,930 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 10,648 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 10,033 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -17% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates fall in the diagnoses.

The RN did not disclose new cases due to system maintenance.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 609,417

609,417 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 305

305 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 236 (variation in 14 days: -30%)

236 (variation in 14 days: -30%) Total confirmed cases: 21,871,930

21,871,930 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 10,648

10,648 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 10,033 (variation in 14 days: -17%)

On the rise (3 states): MS, SP, RN

MS, SP, RN In stability (8 states): AM, PB, AP, ES, MG, SC, RS, PE

AM, PB, AP, ES, MG, SC, RS, PE Falling (14 states): AC, AL, BA, CE, MA, MT, PA, RO, SE, RJ, PR, GO, RR, TO

AC, AL, BA, CE, MA, MT, PA, RO, SE, RJ, PR, GO, RR, TO Not updated (1): DF

DF Not updated due to a technical problem with the consortium (1): PI

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

See the situation in the states

ES: -12%

MG: 1%

RJ: -64%

SP: 29%

DF: Not updated

GO: -35%

MS: +17%

MT: -28%

AC: -100%

AM: -14%

AP: 0%

PA: -32%

RO: -30%

RR: -36%

TO: -66%

AL: -26%

BA: -20%

EC: -93%

MA: -33%

PB: +4%

PE: 11%

PI: Not updated due to a technical problem with the consortium

RN: 23%

SE: -33%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

