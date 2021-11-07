MP will investigate conduct of MPs who immobilized women with children

The MPMG (Minas Gerais Public Ministry) will investigate the conduct of the military police who immobilized, with violence, a woman with a child in her arms. The case happened yesterday in Itabira (MG), and had repercussions on social networks.

The Attorney General Jarbas Soares Junior said in a publication on social networks that the MP has “the functional duty to investigate” attitudes. Through Twitter, he guaranteed that a PIC (Criminal Investigation Procedure) will be established.

O @MPMG_Official it has the functional duty to investigate the conduct of the soldiers who violently arrested a lady with the children in her arms, today, in Itabira-MG. The PIC will be installed. We know that the leaders of @pmmg190 don’t sit well with this. — Jarbas Soares Junior (@jarbassoaresjr) November 6, 2021

In another publication, he highlighted the version of the PM of Minas, which informed that the action was part of an arrest in flagrante delicto for illegally carrying a weapon. He also explained that the Minas Gerais police opened an administrative procedure to investigate the case.

The mayor of Itabira, Marco Antônio Lage (PSB), spoke on social media yesterday. He stated that the action of the PMs needs to be investigated “with speed and rigor”.

the case

In the images, it is possible to see the moment when the girl, who was accompanied by another boy, was knocked down. On the ground, and still carrying the baby, one of the officers pressed her to the ground using his knee over her neck. There is no identification of the woman.

The action took place on Avenida João Pinheiro, in the city center. The images show the time of 18:46 as the start of the approach.

To UOL, Lieutenant Colonel Santiago, a spokesman for the corporation, said a man who was accompanying the woman had criminal records for bodily injury. In a statement, police said the couple was arrested for illegally carrying a firearm and ammunition, and that the man had four .32 caliber ammunition.

According to them, the woman would have clung to the child “to prevent the seizure of the firearm that was with her”.