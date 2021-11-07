MPF filed a complaint after repairing a plane that crashed with Marília Mendonça

After publication of the CNN, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) disclosed that, in August of this year, the complaint received by the agency against PEC Táxi Aéreo, the company that owns the airplane with the prefix PT-ONJ, was filed. it fell in Caratinga last Friday (04), an accident that killed the singer Marília Mendonça and four other people. The filing letter of the MPF concluded that there was no omission by Anac in its supervisory role.

Last Friday, the CNN reported that the MPF had sent a notice in fact charging Anac to investigate an anonymous complaint that listed six possible irregularities of the PEC, which related to excessive working hours and lack of rest for the crew, inadequacy of safety equipment, obtaining advantages in bids and a defect in the windshield of the PT-ONJ aircraft that caused visibility problems.

According to a copy of the letter, sent by the MPF to the CNN, the failure in the windshield heating system of the PT-ONJ aircraft was resolved a few days after the plane’s pilot notified the defect, in May this year, and that, according to documentation presented by PEC Táxi Aéreo to Anac, necessary, the aircraft could fly with the system disabled. <span id=mce_marker data-mce-type=bookmark>​</span>

Anac said in a note to CNN which investigates all the accusations received by the agency and which responded to the MPF’s statement on June 21, seven days after receiving the actual news.

The MPF responded in a note that it closed the case after the agency’s responses and that the complaints concerning the PT-ONJ aircraft were corrected.

THE CNN he sought out PEC Táxi Aéreo and is awaiting the company’s position.

The notes sent by Anac and by the MPF did not present information about the allegations of excessive working hours and lack of rest of the crew and, by telephone, Anac informed that the case is still under investigation.

Check in full the notes from Anac and the MPF and the letter of filing the case.

MPF Note:

“Noticia de Facto (NF) in progress at the 1st Office of the MPF in Goiás, to investigate alleged irregularity in the aircraft with the prefix PT-ONJ, owned by the company PEC Taxi Aéreo, due to failure in the Windshield Heating System, was filed in August 2021 after Anac’s statement that the verified failure had been corrected and tested by a certified maintenance organization.”

Note from Anac:

“Anac clarifies that it investigates all complaints received and that, in case of evidence of irregularity, it initiates an administrative proceeding to investigate and adopt relevant administrative measures.

Regarding the anonymous complaint about the company PEC Táxi Aéreo Ltda, the Agency informs that, in March 2021, even before the receipt of the official letter by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF-GO), it had already received a document similar to that presented on June 14 by MPF-GO, having promptly adopted the appropriate measures to ascertain the information reported and follow up on the company.

One of the objects of the complaint sent to Anac was associated with the heating of the windshields of the aircraft registered PT-ONJ. However, the replacement of the part was found in May this year. The result of the investigation was communicated by Anac to the MPF-GO, on June 21, six days after receiving the statement from the MPF-GO, and, after a request for complementation by the body, the Agency also manifested itself on the date of July 22 .

The Agency emphasizes the importance of awaiting the progress of investigations by the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa), the body responsible for investigating the causes of the accident, and remains available to contribute to the investigations.”