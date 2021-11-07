Multivaccination campaign is extended in Salvador; check out | Bahia

The Multivaccination Campaign will be extended until November 30, in Salvador, as directed by the Ministry of Health.

According to the city of Salvador, 60 immunization rooms at health posts will be open from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm. The list of locations can be checked on the internet.

Also according to the city, 18 types of vaccines will be offered to protect children and adolescents from diseases such as polio, measles, chickenpox and mumps. Among them are doses against Hepatitis A, VIP, Meningococcal C and ACWY, rotavirus, HPV, Pneumo 10, yellow fever, chickenpox, pentavalent, tetraviral, DTP and triple viral.

The multi-vaccination strategy began on October 1, in the capital of Bahia, and aims to intensify the vaccination of children and adolescents under 15 years of age.

Since then, more than 38 thousand young people under the age of 15 have sought out the municipal health posts to update the vaccination booklet since the beginning of the strategy. Of this total, around 28,700 children and adolescents needed to receive a dose of some immunizing agent from the basic schedule that was overdue.

