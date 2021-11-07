Namajunas has a tough fight, but beats Zhang on points and keeps the straw belt at UFC 268

In the second main fight of the UFC 268, event held this Saturday (6), Rose Namajunas went up to the octagon to try to defend the title of the straw division (under 52.1kg.) of Ultimate, precisely in a rematch against Weili Zhang. With the support of the crowd present at Madison Square Garden, in New York (USA), the American had a tough fight, but defeated the Chinese on a split decision by the judges and continued with the belt.

Considered by many as one of the greatest names in Ultimate today, Namajunas reaffirms his position as the best athlete under 52.1kg., and achieved his 11th career victory. She also has four other losses.

Zhang, on the other hand, suffers only his third setback in his trajectory in mixed martial arts. Meanwhile, the Chinese also has another 21 triumphs.

The fight

The two athletes didn’t even shake hands and Zhang came in with the first attempt at a low kick. More centered and bigger, Namajunas looked cooler and studied her opponent before landing any blows from a distance. Rose, even managed to enter the range of action with a direct that annoyed the Chinese. In the middle of the round, Weili surprised and, to prove that his training with Henry the Cejudo had an effect, he managed to take the fall. On top of that, she put pressure on the American of Lithuanian descent, but couldn’t keep up the game until the end of the round. In the final stretch, Rose even got to unbalance her opponent with a frontal kick.

As in the first round, Rose and Weili came back with a strong rhythm and frank exchange of blows, with a slight advantage to the North American. Zhang was more aggressive in boxing, but his guard was often leaked by Namajunas. Willing to regain her title, the Chinese cut her short and applied a right-hand bomb to her opponent’s face, which she felt. At the ground and pound, she even fired other bombs in the final stretch of the assault. However, Rose surprised by standing up and also had time to get a takedown.

In the coldest round of the fight, the fighters hardly touched each other. Even so, Rose Namajunas took advantage in the approach boxing and even got out of balance Weili Zhang at one of the moments in combat. The Chinese, however, managed to apply another takedown in the final seconds and fell on the mount, although she was unable to take advantage of the situation.

Determined to take advantage, Weili Zhang invested in the Wrestling grip and moved to the back of Rose Namajunas to seek the strangulation. However, the American left the position and fell on top in half guard, working a good part of the actions.

In the last and decisive round, the champion surprised and took a takedown. Showing good quality also in the ground game, ‘Thug’ managed to score with hard punches on the ground and pound, while the Chinese still tried to give her ‘last gas’ with pedaling and triangle attempts. Rose Namajunas, however, continued at the same intensity and ended the fight on top.

UFC 268 Results

MAIN CARD

Welterweight: Kamaru Usman x Colby Covington – Fight for the belt

Straw weight: Rose Namajunas defeated Weilli Zhang on a split decision by the judges (48-47, 47-48, 49-46) – Title fight

Rooster weight: Marlon Vera defeated Frankie Edgar by knockout (kick) at 3m50s of R3

Feather weight: Shane Burgos defeated Billy Quarantino on the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Light weight: Light weight: Justin Gaethje defeated Michael Chandler in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Average weight: Alex Poatan defeated Andreas Michailidis by technical knockout (knee) at 18s from R2

Lightweight: Bobby Green defeated Al Iaquinta by technical knockout 2m25s from R1

Average weight: Chris Curtis defeated Phil Hawes by technical knockout 4m27 from R1

Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavovo defeated Edmen Shahbazyan by technical knockout 4m42s from R2

Welterweight: Ian Garry defeated Jordan Williams by knockout 4m59s from R1

Heavy weight: Chris Barnett defeated Gian Villante by technical knockout 2m23s from R2

Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby defeated John Allan in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

Feather weight: Melsik Baghdasaryan defeated Bruno Souza in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Flyweight: Ode Osbourne defeated CJ Vergara in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)