New electric Volkswagen Kombi has final version revealed in teaser

THE Volkswagen is investing heavily in its range of electrics. This week, the German brand came up with news with the launch of ID.5 and ID.5 GTX, which will be SUVs electric coupes. However, during the event, the brand took the opportunity to reveal the final design of the ID.Buzz, the long awaited Kombi’s new electric generation.

With a light camouflage on the body, the model emerged showing headlights with LED lines. In addition, the revelation brought a highlight to the new bumper, which has diamond-shaped holes, much like a beehive. The wheels also came up with an exclusive design. So that looks like the look VW will deliver.

But even changing the appearance in relation to the concept, the utility, which appeared in the IAA 2021, in Munich, already has prototypes circulating on public roads. Thus, based on the automaker’s schedule, the model may reach the market between the end of 2022 and beginning of 2023, but without confirmation.

According to the automaker, the new generation inspired by the Kombi will have three variants available. Firstly, it will have versions for both passenger transport and commercial use, with configuration for cargo loading.

Then, you will have an unprecedented option that is only planned for 2025. In this one, ID.Buzz appears with an autonomous driving. Information is that this option is already in production at the two factories of the brand, in Hannover, Germany, and Chattanooga, USA.

Engine and state-of-the-art technology

There are still no details on how the engine of the new Kombi will be, as well as more information on prices and dates. However, it seems, the van is expected to have rear-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations. Also, the potency can be around 170 to 300 hp, depending on the version.

According to information from the assembler, the autonomous van Volkswagen can be a reality from 2025, through the most complete version of the software and hardware of Argo, a technology company. The updates also bring a series of equipment with artificial intelligence, including cameras that will be present throughout the vehicle.

But, in addition to the electrical and autonomous technology, other components of the new prototypes are also consistent with the sustainable concept. The seats, for example, are made of sustainable materials, as well as the carpets, door panels and front panel, which use recyclable bases.