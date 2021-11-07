New VW Polo is more Golf and arrives in Brazil in 2023

In 2017, Volkswagen introduced the new generation of Polo at practically the same time in Europe and Brazil. A little over 3 years later, the hatchback received the so-called mid-generation restyled, with more visual than technical changes, which is expected for Brazil between 2022 and 2023.

While he doesn’t arrive, the Motor1.com France rode in the restyled VW Polo and we can already know some things that we will see around here. There, it is the segment leader and fights with modern hatchbacks, such as the Ford Fiesta, Peugeot 208, the European Toyota Yaris, Renault Clio, Citroën C3 and others. The Polo doesn’t have differentials like electrified versions, but it’s a car that can do everything and do it well.

As you can see from the photos, Volkswagen made a slight visual restyle. Side by side with the previous one, you can see the differences more quickly. Yes, the Polo is closer to the Golf visually, but it still has the dimensions of a compact hatch, about 4 meters long.

Headlights and flashlights have changed, adopting LEDs as a standard, and a beam of LEDs on the front grille is an item of the more expensive version, as in the Golf MK8 and in other models of the brand, like the Taos in Brazil. In Europe, from the Style and R-Line versions, the Polo is equipped with Matrix LED technology and a capacitive steering wheel for semi-autonomous driving systems. Until then, they are new in the segment.

There are also changes to the interior, with the digital instrument panel as standard on all versions, varying in size depending on the version, and a new steering wheel with a capacitive rim that allows you to keep your hands on the steering wheel without needing to jolt your hands. hands when driving semi-autonomous. The air conditioning control has been updated, with a touch sensitive control from the Style version.

Even though there are not-so-good touch controls, those on the Polo aren’t the best we’ve seen – at least the controls aren’t in sub-menus in the multimedia system. Speaking of screens, the Polo comes standard with an 8″ screen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in Europe, the new Discover Media – in Brazil, it should be the VW Play, with a 10″ screen already present in others models. In indoor space, the Polo is good, with good second-row accommodation even for adults. The trunk, with 351 liters, is the best in its category, above the 311 liters of the Peugeot 208, 284 liters of the Renault Clio and 286 liters of the local Toyota Yaris.

In this review, the Polo uses the 95 hp version of the 1.0 TSI engine with the 5-speed manual transmission. There, it should be the most sold, followed by the 110 hp with the automatic transmission of double clutch and 7 gears, the DSG. There are no more versions with the turbodiesel engine, only gasoline or the 90 hp TGI, with gasoline and natural gas.

This 95hp version is pretty convincing. There is a lack of power below 2,000 rpm, as the torque delivery takes place between 2,000 and 4,500 rpm and is running out of breath at around 5,000 rpm. It’s a typical 3-cylinder engine, except the vibrations are barely noticeable. It’s a good point compared to its direct competitor, Stellantis’ 1.2T PureTech, which doesn’t shine like this.

And to top it off, it has a smaller appetite, averaging 15.6 km/litre on our 300 km journey through Corsica’s mountainous roads on European gasoline. With a new variable geometry turbo and Miller cycle that appeared in this new engine, which received the code EA 211 Evo just before this restyle.

The same goes for the steering and gear, which have not been modified in any way by the engineers. Our Style version car combines comfort and dynamism well, with a propensity for the former with its 16″ wheels. A quick ride in an R-Line version with the Sport pack is enough to confirm our idea that this Polo is more comfortable rather than sporty, despite the 17″ wheels and the 15mm lower suspension with the Sport pack.

More aesthetic than technical, this restyle will help the Polo to remain a leader in some markets. With ever higher car prices, customers see it as a “mini-Golf” charging less. Basically, the Polo doesn’t owe much to the Golf, except for the interior space and a hybrid engine, which would help at low revs.

As in Brazil, the cheapest French Polo has the 1.0 MPI engine. In the Life version, it’s 18,015 euros. For over 25,000 euros, it gets better equipped with some items like a sunroof. It’s more expensive than the competition, but the brand defends itself with a generous equipment package from the Life version onwards, such as an 8″ multimedia system, track assistant, digital panel and LED headlights. To have seats with heating, air -automatic conditioning, parking assistants and adaptive autopilot, it has the Style or R-Line version, with a sportier look.

It is undeniable to see in this Polo a Golf puppy, both in price and performance. Versatile, technological and well finished, it leads the Volkswagen group in the compact segment, despite the recent refurbishment of the Seat Ibiza, the new generation of the Skoda Fabia (which is too close to Polo prices), or even an Audi A1 that only it has four rings as added value compared to a Polo.

Perhaps we would have liked a fuller range of engines, including a lightweight hybrid, especially in a world where electrification is becoming a formidable sales and communication argument. Volkswagen may boast of having the best three-cylinder car in the segment, but hybrids are gaining more and more space.

Volkswagen announced that it will make investments in Brazil, which will give rise to a new family of entry-level compact models, including the new Polo Track, which has already been restyled. The promise is for 2023, when the hatch should have the new look and some of the equipment presented in Europe, mainly in safety. The path that the hatch will actually follow will appear in the coming months.