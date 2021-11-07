New York mayor will also receive salary in Bitcoin

Shortly after the mayor of Miami, in the United States, announced that he would receive his next salary 100% in Bitcoin, Eric Adams, newly elected mayor of New York, announced on Thursday (4) that he will do the same with his first three payments .

According to the Democrat, the initiative aims to strengthen the intention of transforming the city into the “center of the cryptocurrency industry”.

The information was released by Adams on his Twitter account precisely in response to Francis Suarez, mayor of Miami:

“In New York, we think big. So, I will receive my first THREE Bitcoin paychecks when I become mayor. NYC will be the hub of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing and innovative industries! Just wait!”

Suarez promptly replied:

“Congratulations on the election. I look forward to the friendly competition to transform our respective cities into a crypto capital.”

Justin Sun, CEO of Tron, didn’t miss the opportunity and urged Adams to change the scene for cryptoactives in the city:

“Congratulations on your smart decision! New York has always been a pioneer in the cryptocurrency industry. But policymakers were very conservative or even hostile towards the cryptosphere. Take the lead and change!”

Salary in Bitcoin

According to Adams’ campaign spokesman Evan Thies, in order to be paid in BTC, you will need to convert your salary. After all, the city still doesn’t have a solution that allows it to issue salaries in currencies other than the dollar.

Assuming Adams accepts a base salary of $258,750, his monthly wages would be $21,562. That is, approximately 0.35 BTC per month, considering the current Bitcoin quote of US$ 61,420.

However, as Adams will not take office until January 1st, it is very likely that the price of the cryptocurrency will change by then.

In a post-election interview with Bloomberg, Adams pledged to make the city “crypto-friendly.” In that regard, he said he is evaluating “what is holding back the growth of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies” in New York.

Peter Schiff criticizes politicians

Outspoken Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff commented on politicians’ decision to accept salaries in BTC:

“This does not validate Bitcoin as a medium of exchange. Politicians are sucking in crypto whales to get campaign contributions and get cryptocurrency-related companies to set up in their cities.”

