Neymar makes two and honors Marília Mendonça in PSG’s victory in the French Championship – Sports

The victory of Paris Saint-Germain over the Bordeaux, per 3 to 2, fur French Championship was marked by two goals from Neymar, who, in the celebrations, paid tribute to the singer Marília Mendonça, killed this Friday in a plane crash in Minas Gerais. After scoring his first goal in the game, Neymar displayed on a shirt under his PSG uniform the words to the singer: “I will be your eternal fan, Queen of suffering”. Marília Mendonça won millions of fans with her hits in the sertanejo.

Throughout this Friday, the Brazilian striker used social media to mourn the singer’s death. “I swear I went to sleep asking God that everything was a dream and that today, I just woke up from a nightmare. I refuse to believe it”, wrote the player. Messages and tributes were also made by other athletes and football clubs. Marília Mendonça had her wake and funeral held in Goiânia this Saturday. Thousands of people gathered to say goodbye to the artist.

The Brazilian’s first goal came in the 25th minute, when he received it in the area, cleared the shot and hit the corner. Then, at 42min, Neymar charged from the left, tabled with Mbappé, who hit with his heel, and submitted again in the corner to score 2-0. In the celebration of the second goal, another tribute from Neymar to Marília Mendonça. The attacker did a little dance and a heart with his hands for the singer.

After two assists for Neymar, it was Mbappé’s turn to receive from Wijnaldum in the face of goal 18 minutes into the second half and only push into the back of the net. As the game went into the final stretch, Bordeaux sketched a reaction. On minute 33, Elis received a cross and kicked into the goal, making it 3-1. In stoppage time, Niang scored with Briand and reduced it to 3-2, closing the score.

Isolated leader of the French Championship, PSG reaches four games without losing in the competition, with three wins and one draw. 34 points, Mauricio Pochettino’s team leads with a 10-point advantage over the vice-leader. Bordeaux fights at the bottom of the table. The club has only 12 points and is 16th, three points from the relegation zone.

Bordeaux will seek recovery after the FIFA Date, when they return to the field to face Metz. PSG will seek to maintain their good run of results against Nantes in the next round of the French tournament.