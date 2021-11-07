Neymar makes two, pays homage to Marília Mendonça, and PSG beats Bordeaux

This Saturday, Bordeaux and Paris Saint-Germain dueled for the 13th round of the French Championship. Away from home, Maurício Pochettino’s team won 3-2, with two goals from Neymar and one from Mbappé. Alberth Elis and Jimmy Briand took it out for the owners of the house. The Brazilian star paid homage to singer Marília Mendonça, who died on Friday in a plane crash, at the celebration wearing a shirt with the phrase: “I will be your eternal fan, queen of suffering”.

With the result, the Parisians continue at the top of the table, with 34 points, 10 more than the second place. Bordeaux appears in 16th position, with 12.

In the next round, PSG will host Nantes, on Saturday (11/20), at 13:00 (GMT). Bordeaux, in turn, will visit Metz, on Sunday (11/21), at 11 am (GMT).

The game – In the first half, PSG opened the scoring after 26 minutes. Neymar received it from Mbappé at the entrance to the area and hit the left corner hard, sending it to the back of the net.

At 43, the partnership between Neymar and Mbappé worked once again. The French left the Brazilian in a clear goal situation, and the ace scored his second goal in the game.

In the second stage, at 18 minutes, it was Mbappé’s turn to swing the net. The striker received assistance from Wijnaldum and only needs to push inside.

At 34, Bordeaux reduced the score. Alberth Elis received a pass, surpassed two markers and sent the right corner of Keylor Navas. Jimmy Briand was the second of the hosts in stoppage time.

