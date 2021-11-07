Neymar pays homage to Marília Mendonça during the game: “Your eternal fan”

Neymar honored Marília Mendonça during the game of Paris Saint Germain against Bordeaux in the French football league. The Brazilian scored two of PSG’s three goals during the match and dedicated them to the “Queen of Sofrência”, who died in a plane crash in the city of Caratinga, Minas Gerais, this Friday (5).

Underneath his uniform, the athlete wore a white T-shirt on which he displayed the following message, written in pen: “I will be your eternal fan, Queen of Suffering. RIP MM!”, showed Neymar after his first goal. The player also performed the movements of arrocha, a dance popularized through country music.

The athlete had already spoken about the singer’s death hours before. On social networks, he wrote: “I swear I went to sleep asking God that everything was a dream and that today, I just woke up from a nightmare.”

I refuse to believe, I refuse 😭 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) November 5, 2021

I swear I went to sleep asking God that everything was a dream and that today, I just woke up from a nightmare. 😢🖤🕊 #MariliaMendonca — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) November 6, 2021

Latin Grammy praises the legacy left by Marília Mendonça

This Saturday (6) the Latin Recording Academy, responsible for the Latin Grammy, issued a note in honor of the Marília Mendonca, who died after suffering a plane crash last Friday (5) in the Serrana de Caratinga region, in the interior of Minas Gerais. In the statement, the executive director of the awards, Manuel Abud, celebrated the singer’s legacy, winner of the Best Sertanejo Album award in 2019 with the project “all corners”.

Through Twitter, the Latin Grammy defined Marília Mendonça as “the voice of a whole new generation of Brazilian country music”. Read the full note in full:

“Marília Mendonça was an incredible young singer. It was the voice of a whole new generation of Brazilian country music. Mendonça was nominated for the first time for the Latin Grammy in 2017, in the category of “Best Sertaneja Music Album” and won in 2019 with the album “Todos Os Cantos”, which included a series of concerts recorded in all capitals of Brazil. This year, Marília is nominated in the same category. We will miss Marília a lot, but her legacy will live forever in her music. Our deepest condolences to your family at this very difficult time.”