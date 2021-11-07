Neymar praised by Pochettino and received top press releases after PSG goals | french football

– I think Ney played a great game. For attacking players, this is always important. The same happens with Kylian (Mbappé). It’s good that the two have scored – said Pochettino, at a press conference, citing the other goal scored in the triumph.
The French press followed Pochettino and gave the best scores of the match to Neymar. Both the newspaper “L’Equipe” and “Le Parisien” gave 8 for the Brazilian. This last publication even recalled the tribute paid to Marília Mendonça.
“Neymar had tiger eyes in Bordeaux. The face of a wounded man, determined to pay the most beautiful tribute to his friend, the Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça, who died this Friday, at the age of 26″, published “Le Parisien”.
After 13 rounds played, PSG lead the French Championship with 34 points, ten ahead of Lens, second.
Neymar: “Life is too short”
This Sunday, Neymar left for Brazil to present himself to the Brazilian team for the qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina.
– He left Brazil. See family and friends. Life is too short. Take the opportunity to be with those you love and do the things you want – wrote Neymar, on Instagram.
