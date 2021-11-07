Neymar scores again for PSG in French and pays homage to Marília Mendonça – 06/11/2021

With two goals and tribute to singer Marília Mendonça, Neymar led PSG’s victory by 3-2 over Bordeaux, in the 13th round of the French Championship.

Besides him, who also scored the net was the French Mbappé, who gave the assists for the goals of the shirt 10.

Pressing in the second half of the second half, Bordeaux reduced the Parisian lead with goals from Elis and Niang.

With this result, PSG maintains the difference of ten points over Lens. Now there are 34 points for the Parisian team, against 24 for the vice-leader. Bordeaux is in 16th place with 12 points. Due to the break for the FIFA date, PSG’s next appointment will only be on the next 20th, against Nantes.

Neymar disenchanted

After going through his worst start in the French Championship with the PSG shirt — without scoring since September 19, Neymar dominated the game and was largely responsible for building the score. The Brazilian scored two goals today. He had only hit the net once so far in the Frenchman’s new season.

Two assists, one goal and one unnecessary foul

Mbappé was once again one of PSG’s best players on the field. He gave passes to Neymar’s goals in the first half and then, in the second half, scored his, after a beautiful assist from Wijnaldum. However, excess will also has its downsides. He received a yellow card for a foul on Elis and still trying to kick the ball when it was already in the player’s arms.

Bordeaux pressures at the beginning and at the end of the game

Those who saw the beginning of the game even imagined that PSG was playing with their traditional shirt, but who was wearing blue was really Bordeaux. The team put a lot of pressure on the Championship leader, giving the Paris defense work. At 15 of the first half, the statistics registered four finishes by Bordeaux against one by PSG.

The situation was similar in the final stretch of the match, when Bordeaux started to grow again in the match and then they managed to score their goals, the second of them already in the match’s additions.

“I will be your eternal fan”

In the two goals scored by Neymar, the forward paid homage to Marília Mendonça, who died yesterday (5), victim of a plane crash in Minas Gerais. Underneath the game shirt, the 10 had the phrase “I will be your eternal fan, queen of suffering, RIP MM” in memory of the singer, of whom she was a friend and fan.

After the game, Neymar dedicated his two goals in the game to the singer: “Marília Mendonça, two goals for you from your eternal fan”

Where’s Messi?

Neymar’s companions in attack today were Mbappé and Draxler. That’s because Messi isn’t even in France, he stayed in Madrid to treat his knee pain at a specialized clinic in the Spanish capital. The hope is that he will be available for Argentina’s two World Cup qualifiers starting next Friday (12).

Where is Di Maria?

This absence was chosen by Pochettino himself. PSG’s attack for the match featured Neymar, Mbappé and Draxler, who stayed on the field until 29 minutes into the second half. But instead of changing someone attacking for another, the coach opted for the entry of defensive midfielder Gueye.

However, the change does not seem to have had the desired effect. After these exchanges in midfield, Bordeaux grew in the game and scored two goals. Luckily for PSG, the second of them is already in additions.

game timeline

Receiving Mbappé on the right side and finishing with style, Neymar opened the scoring at 25 of the first half. The duo showed rapport again at 42, when they exchanged passes towards the area. Literally, Mbappé gave the pass for the Brazilian to score the second goal of the game.

In the second half, it was Mbappé’s turn to score his. Receiving a pass from Wijnaldum, who touched goalkeeper Costil’s exit, he scored PSG’s third in the match. In the 33rd minute, Bordeaux put a bit of fire in the game by discounting the score with Elis’ goal.

In stoppage time, Neymar had the chance to score his third goal after a beautiful run, but ended up being stopped. The referee saw no fault in the move and allowed Bordeaux’s counterattack, which ended with Niang scoring the second for the home team and giving final numbers to the match.

DATASHEET

BORDEAUX 2 X 3 PSG

Competition: French Championship 21/22 (13th round)

Date: November 6, 2021, Saturday

Hour: 17h, Brasilia

Local: Stade Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux (FRA)

Goals: Neymar (PSG) at 26′ and 43′ of the 1st T; Mbappé (PSG) at 18′ of the 2nd T; Elis (BOR) at 33′ of the 2nd T; and Niang (BOR) at 46′ of Q2

Yellow cards: Pembelé and Niang (Bordeaux); Mbappé (PSG)

Bordeaux: Costil; Pembelé (Mensah), Kwateng, Koscielny, Gregersen and Mangas (Niang); Otavio (Oudin), Onana (Fransérgio) and Adil; Dilrosun (Briand) and Elis. Technician: Vladimir Petkovic

PSG: Navas; Hakimi, Kehrer, Marquinhos and Bernat (Nuno Mendes); Herrera, Ebimbe (Danilo Pereira), Wejnaldum, Draxler (Gueye) and Neymar; Mbappé (Icardi). Technician: Mauritius Pochettino