Nintendo keeps listing its next console for 20XX

Nintendo has re-listed its new console for the year 20XX. In a recent report, published after the release of its financial results (and the revelation that fewer Switch will be made next year), the gaming giant has again used the open date to refer to its next hardware.

The good news is that Big N fans need not worry as they, their children or perhaps their grandchildren will be alive when the new Big N console comes out. Jokes aside, the information was released by Nintendo Life, which found the report in English on Nintendo’s website.

In the text, the Kyoto-based company says it will continue its current strategy of creating “unique products that integrate hardware and software” — quite possibly referring to its new generation of consoles — by offering more titles from its vast library of titles first -party and maintain your relationship with customers in the digital world.

“We are looking for a virtuous cycle with our hardware and software integration business and the provision of services and content based on Nintendo Accounts”, says the company in the text. She says she aims to reach more consumers by maintaining and reinforcing long-term, mutually positive relationships.

Of course, indicating that its next hardware arrives in “20XX” doesn’t mean we’ll have to wait decades to get our hands on a new Big N console. we will see a new platform announcement, we can only wait for news in the next few months (or a few years).