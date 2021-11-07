Nkunku shines once again, RB Leipzig beats Borussia Dortmund | german football

RB Leipzig ended a four-year, or eight-game, fast and beat Borussia Dortmund, this Saturday, by 11th round of the Bundesliga . Nkunku was the hero of the 2-1 victory in Leipzig with a goal and an assist. The Frenchman almost scored a goal (watch all the bids in the video below) .

The 23-year-old former PSG striker opened the scoring at the 28th of the first stage. He received a great deep pass from Gvardiol down the left, dribbled goalkeeper Kobel and sent it inside. Dortmund got the tie at the start of the second stage. On minute six, Reus received a good pass from Meunier on the edge of the area, dominated and finished off Gulácsi, with the yellow team’s first kick in the direction of the goal.

Shortly thereafter, at 18, Nkunku almost scored a goal from the board. He got a rebound inside the area on the left, dribbled two markers with two “roulettes” in a row and then hit the crossbar. But four minutes later, the Frenchman would be more accurate. He crossed low from the left to Poulsen’s first shot to decree the home team’s victory: 2-1. Nkunku now has 11 goals and four assists in 17 games this season.

RB Leipzig had not beaten Borussia Dortmund since October 14, 2017. In their stadium, the fast was even greater. The team’s last victory at the Red Bull Arena was in September 2016, in the first meeting of the two teams in history. It was the Red Bulls’ third triumph in 12 games against the yellow team.

Borussia Dortmund, once again, did not have Haaland, who is recovering from injury. The Norwegian embezzled the team in eight of the 18 games this season. Without him, Marco Rose’s team had five wins and three losses. Reinier was a reserve and entered the second stage of the match.

Leipzig reached 18 points and moved up to fifth place. Dortmund continue with 24 points, second but now four behind leaders Bayern.