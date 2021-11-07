November Blue: search for tests to diagnose prostate cancer grows in DF; see how to prevent the disease | Federal District

Prostate cancer, the most common among men, was responsible for 100 deaths in the Federal District between January and September this year. The number is lower than in 2020, when they were 125 deaths – an 20% drop .

: Early detected prostate cancer may have 90% chance of cure VIEW IMAGES: Tests show cancer regression in a terminal patient after pioneering treatment in Latin America

According to the Department of Health of the Federal District, the number of exams has grown in Brasília. Contrary to national data, which show that during the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the number of men who looked for the exams fell, in the DF, between January and August of this year, they were 749 biopsies.

In the same period last year, they were 613. A growth of 22% (learn more below).

For the fight against the disease to be ever greater, the Blue November campaign, alerts to the importance of exams, prevention and treatment, when prostate cancer is diagnosed. According to the urologist of the Federal District Health Department, Álvaro Antônio Canuto, there are “very characteristic and defined” risk factors, which it is not possible to change, such as family history, but, on the other hand, there are “life habits” that are forms of prevention, such as:

food

Hygiene

Physical exercise

early diagnosis

Check out tips on how to prevent prostate cancer

According to urologist Álvaro Antônio Canuto, having a healthy diet and with fewer industrialized products can reduce the incidence of prostate cancer.

“Food rich in fat promotes disease development. Patients who eat healthy have lower cancer records,” says the doctor.

The specialist says that there is no specific food that can act to combat prostate cancer, but the best option is to prioritize fruits, vegetables and natural foods.

The doctor also explains that abandoning a sedentary life is a way to prevent prostate cancer. “The recommended thing is to have regular physical activity practices,” he says.

Canuto advises that avoiding obesity is another point of fighting the disease. “For this, it is necessary to maintain a healthy diet”, he reinforces.

According to Álvaro Canuto, personal hygiene is essential to avoid various diseases, especially virological ones. According to the doctor, in addition to prostate cancer, the practice mainly prevents cancer associated with the penis.

“Penis tumors are generally associated with poor hygiene”, says the urologist.

Delays in seeking medical attention make 96% of penile cancer cases require amputation in Maranhão

The expert also argues that the debate on Blue november it must be more comprehensive, to talk about the health of men as a whole. Therefore, he advocates demystifying issues related to penile cancer.

According to the urologist heard by the g1, men from the 50 years they should see a urologist to talk and decide on the need for a prostate exam. If the patient has a history of the disease in the family, it is recommended to seek an appointment from the 45 years.

“Any man can see a urologist, at any age. There are other disorders that happen to the younger male population as well. This is still very neglected by men”, says the doctor.

Prevention of prostate cancer is done through the touch test, which is painless, associated with the blood test. “There is no problem with the performance”, warns the urologist.

The doctor explains that prostate cancer has no symptoms at an early stage, so it is important for men to seek a diagnosis.

“The symptoms that appear are due to an advanced disease. They can appear as bleeding in the urine and bone pain, when the disease has already spread”, points out the doctor.

Treatment in the initial phase, according to Canuto, has a 90% chance of cure. “When cancer is discovered early, it can be treated with surgery and radiotherapy. In the advanced stage, chemotherapy and hormonal blocking can be used,” he says.

Number of exams increases in the DF

Data from the Health Department of the Federal District show that the number of exams for the prevention of prostate cancer grew in 2021. Between January and August of this year, they were 749 biopsies and, in the same period last year, were 613, a growth of 22%.

Regarding blood tests, the number went from 47,229 between January and September 2020, to 53,597 in the first nine months of 2021. The increase was of 13%.

The folder did not release data on the touch test, but said there was an increase in ultrasounds associated with the disease.

How to look for a urologist in the DF’s public health system

The Department of Health of the DF advises that, to consult a urologist through the SUS, you must first go to a Basic Health Unit (UBS).

“Patients are evaluated by the family health team and undergo routine examinations and follow-up in all life cycles. If necessary, the family and community doctor will refer the patient to a specialized clinic”, says the Health Department.

See here how to access UBSs in the Federal District

Due to the blue November, the folder says it will encourage rapid tests for syphilis, HIV and hepatitis, in addition to promoting the distribution of condoms and holding lectures on prevention, self-care and oral hygiene, checking the adult vaccination card and requesting of PSA exam if necessary. The complete schedule is on the secretariat’s website.