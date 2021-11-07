Now at Santos, Carille defends almost perfect use against Palmeiras; see numbers | saints

In search of the third consecutive victory of the season, and soon in a derby, Santos has a fundamental reinforcement on the bench. Against Palmeiras, on Sunday, from 4 pm (GMT), in Vila Belmiro, Peixe has coach Fábio Carille, owner of an almost perfect advantage against the rival.

As coach of Corinthians, during the two spells between 2017 and 2019, Fábio Carille achieved an amazing 81.4% of the points against Palmeiras. Very high number because it is a classic leveled historically.

In nine matches as a coach against Palmeiras, Carille had seven wins, one draw and one defeat.



Fábio Carille at Santos training

The only negative result occurred in the first game of the 2018 Paulistão final. Palmeiras won 1-0 at Neo Química Arena, but Corinthians reversed the match with a victory on the same scoreboard and took the trophy on penalties at Allianz Park.

In these nine games, the team led by Carille, in this case Corinthians, scored 12 goals and conceded only three. Numbers that accredit the coach in front of the weekend’s opponent.

This will be Carille’s first match against Abel Ferreira, which adds up to two victories in two games against Santos – 1-0 in the Libertadores final in 2020 and 3-2 in Paulistão this year. In the first round of Brasileirão, Palmeiras was commanded by assistant João Martins.

Carille’s numbers appear as a counterpoint to the historic moment of the two teams in the derby. Santos hasn’t beat Palmeiras since the 2-0 victory in the 2019 Brasileirão. There were six games, with four Palestinian triumphs and two draws.