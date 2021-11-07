Number of black and brown students at UFRJ grew 71% since the adoption of quotas, survey points out | Rio de Janeiro

The number of black and brown students enrolled at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) grew 71% since the university adopted the quota policy in 2014.

Data obtained by g1 show that, in 2013, a year before the system came into force at the university, UFRJ had 21.3 thousand students who declared themselves black or brown, against 36,600 in 2020.

The quota system, which establishes reservation of places at universities for students from public schools, black, brown and indigenous people and people with disabilities, has been applied for at least 7 years in public higher education institutions in RJ.

“As, in 100 years, a university created for and by the elites implements a public policy that manages to substantially modify its ethnic-racial occupation, we can already see how much progress has been made in plurality and representation. But there is still a long way to go. go through”, says the coordinator of the Chamber of Racial Policies at UFRJ, Denise Góes.

In addition to UFRJ, g1 collected data from the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj) and the Federal University of the State of Rio (Unirio), which show the results of the policy’s implementation over the years (see numbers below).

Quotas are intended to reduce ethnic, social and economic inequalities which are reflected in the population’s access to higher education.

Federal Law of 2012, known as “Quotas Law“, establishes the system of reservation of places in federal educational institutions as follows:

at least 50% vacancies must be reserved for students who have completed high school in public schools;

vacancies must be reserved for students who have completed high school in public schools; of these 50% , half must be guaranteed to students who come from families with income equal to or less than 1.5 minimum wage per capita;

, half must be guaranteed to students who come from families with per capita; in each income bracket, the vacancies are divided to self-declared blacks, browns and indigenous people and people with disabilities.

Also according to the legislation, the distribution of vacancies must be at least proportional to the population of these groups in RJ, according to data from the latest Census of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

“The quota is not just rescuing a serious historical injustice, the quota is an opportunity to have a more democratic society. More diverse places contribute to reducing this ‘us against them’ discourse, so that the country has a development project based on the views of all segments, classes, colors and neighborhoods. So, the quota is not only important for the shareholder, the quota is important for democracy,” said the dean of UERJ, Ricardo Lodi Ribeiro, in an interview with g1.

The number of black and brown students enrolled at UFRJ since 2006 demonstrates how access to university education has changed over the years. In 2006, they were less than 15 thousand students (14,887); in 2020, they started to 36,600 students.

From 2006 to 2020, white students dropped from 72% for 40%. During this same period, blacks and browns rose from only 21% for 35%.

“The objective of affirmative action policies is to produce equal opportunities to bridge the historical gap that was created with the abolition of only two articles and which did not provide for any policy for the inclusion of freed slaves”, says the coordinator of the Chamber of Racial Policies at UFRJ , Denise Goes.

The greater presence of black and brown students in higher education is consistent with the country’s ethnic reality.

According to data from the IBGE’s National Household Sample Survey (PNAD), in 2019, 42.7% of Brazilians declared themselves white, 46.8% browns, 9.4% black and 1.1% yellow or indigenous.

IBGE surveys the color or race of the Brazilian population based on self-declaration. The color questionnaire has the following options: white, black, brown, indigenous or yellow.

Quota as an inclusion tool

Shareholder graduated in 2016 at UFRJ, Victor Matos he currently holds a master’s degree in public policy in human rights and works as a civil servant at the university. In addition, it integrates the UFRJ Racial Policy Chamber.

For him, the quota policy represents the most effective instrument for the social inclusion of blacks since the end of slavery in Brazil.

“In my view, it is very common for people to assess quotas individually, that is, their effect on the life of each quotaholder. But, in fact, quotas generate a greater social effect when that quotaholder enters the labor market and it becomes a representation for society, with a profession, and that until that moment there were few or no blacks in that role,” he said.

“For example, many people have never been to a black doctor, or met a high-ranking black public servant, an architect, a black engineer. And from the moment that blacks begin to form and occupy these spaces, this generates a chain reaction, a capillary effect in society, on the vision that society itself will have of blacks,” he added.

Uerj: Quota system has been adopted for 18 years

At UERJ, the vacancy reservation system began to be applied in 2003. Between 2003 and 2020, of all students who entered the university through the entrance exam, 30% (27.3 thousand) they were shareholders.

In 2018, a law extended the reservation of places for more 10 years for state public universities.

Quilombolas were included, in addition to blacks and browns, and percentages of:

20% of the places reserved for black , indigenous and students from quilombo communities ;

of the places reserved for , and students from ; 20% of vacancies for students from public high school , whether municipal, state or federal;

of vacancies for students from , whether municipal, state or federal; 5% of the places reserved for students with deficiency, and sons of civil and military police, military firefighters and inspectors of security and prison administration, dead or incapacitated because of the service.

According to data from a statistical report prepared by UERJ, of the total number of shareholders, 11.6 thousand entered through the system and 14.8 thousand they came from public schools.

“Nowadays, you can’t think of UERJ without the vacancy reservation system. It was a model that made the university more plural, more colorful, and ended up showing those who were against that quotas in no way reduce academic excellence,” said Lodi.

“Since the quotas were implemented, UERJ only rises in national and international rankings of excellence,” stated the dean.

Data from the UERJ report show that, proportionally, 42% of quota students completed their course, while only 30% those who entered due to broad competition graduated.

Between the 32.1 thousand students who have already graduated from UERJ, 11.6 thousand (36.3%) were shareholders.

Bruno Bordieu, an UERJ shareholder who graduated in 2018 in social sciences, says that the difficulties of staying in college go beyond academic and financial issues.

“A process that almost everyone reports is that during graduation there is a series of weariness, distancing and clashes with the family. This mismatch is very hard for people. The difficulty of arriving and talking about your achievements with your parents and they don’t understand,” says Bruno.

“Entry into university, for most of us blacks, represents much more than an acquisition of knowledge or training. It is in fact a human formation, a transformation of who we are. And as a large part, it is the first in the family to be in this environment, this often generates family conflicts. I thought about giving up at various times. It took me 8 years to graduate because of that too”, completes the professor, who now teaches in the Pre-Entrance Exam Course at the Center for Studies and Solidarity Actions of Maré (CPV-CEASM).

According to Lodi, for the quota policy to be successful, it is not enough to guarantee admission through the entrance exam.

“The permanence allowance is fundamental, because young people from low-income families need to work to help support the family. For them, it is not easy to give up this to study”, says the dean.

“But in addition to this help, we now have a third concern, which is provide the first job opportunity. We know that those who come from an upper-middle class family always have a network of contacts that facilitate entry into the first stage, the first job, and the shareholder is almost always the first in his family to reach higher education,” he says. the dean.

In July of this year, UERJ announced the creation of the “Primeira Chance” program, which offers internship positions with paid scholarships in state public agencies.

Federal University of the State of Rio

At the Federal University of the State of Rio (Unirio), the Quota Law was implemented in 2013.

The number of enrollments carried out according to the law each year was:

168 in 2013;

in 2013; 554 in 2014;

in 2014; 555 in 2015;

in 2015; 312 in 2016;

in 2016; 441 in 2017;

in 2017; 449 in 2018;

in 2018; 489 in 2019;

in 2019; 453 in 2020.

Since 2016, enrollment has been centralized, and Unirio has exercised stricter control over the requirement of supporting documents for quotas related to income.

Article 7 of the Quotas Law provides that the system of reservation of seats in federal institutions will be revised in 2022. A proposal that is being discussed in the National Congress suggests that the revision be transferred to 2032.

A campaign started in October this year defends the maintenance of the policy in public education, as well as the reservation of vacancies in the federal administration.

José Vicente, dean of the Zumbi dos Palmares University, who is leading the campaign, says the Quota Law has not yet fulfilled its objective and needs to be renewed in 2022.