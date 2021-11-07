OAB says that PEC dos Precatórios is the sixth attempt to default

The Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) said on Saturday (6) that the PEC dos Precatórios, which allows delaying payments due by the State to companies and citizens, is the sixth attempt to default on Brazilians in recent years. The organization said that the vote in the Chamber, which approved the proposal in the first round last week, had irregularities and that the measure was unconstitutional.

Yesterday, the Order said that it is studying going to court against the measure, as it has done on other occasions.

“What we currently see, observing the processing of PEC 23/2021, is the sixth attempt at default, now redesigned,” said the OAB, in a technical note signed by the president of the organization, Felipe Santa Cruz.

According to the order, the text does not comply with previous court decisions. “It so happens that the substitute text approved by the Chamber in the first round foresees changes that were previously declared unconstitutional by the Federal Supreme Court, at the time of the judgment of the numerous PECs that dealt with the subject.”

The note says that “the Federal Council of the Brazilian Bar Association comes to reaffirm that precatories translate into a fundamental right of the creditor that enshrines the principle of effectiveness of jurisdictional protection and the Democratic State of Law itself, which is why which PEC 23/2021 is flagrantly unconstitutional”.

“Culture of default” started in 1988, says OAB

According to the OAB, in the more than 30 years that have passed since the publication of the 1988 Constitution, the country has seen six actions to default on companies and citizens who were entitled to receive debts not paid by the State. The so-called “precatório” are debts already recognized by the Justice and about which no further questioning is possible – the only possible discussion is the deadline for the debts to be paid.

“Deficiencies in the system have led, over the years, to unavoidable and subsequent delays in the payment of court orders,” the entity said in the note. It is a “cascade effect that drags on until today with successive Constitutional Amendments instituting painful moratoria whose only beneficiaries are the debtor public entities that, by failing to comply with court decisions, perpetuate the culture of generalized default”.

In 1988, when the Constitution was promulgated, it was defined that arrears could be paid in annual installments in up to eight years. And payments would start next year. This was the first moratorium, according to the OAB.

Another “default” was in 2000. At the time, a constitutional amendment made it possible to pay court orders that were still in arrears for up to ten years. The OAB filed a lawsuit against the moratorium, but the Federal Supreme Court has yet to judge. Another attempt at a moratorium, in the assessment of the OAB, took place in 2009.

In 2019, there was the fifth default, with the PEC 186. Payments could be spread over 30 years. There was “an intention to postpone the debt to the detriment of millions of creditors already so sacrificed by the delay in the provision of jurisdictional protection, and, amazingly, under the artful subterfuge of the lack of resources resulting from the covid-19 pandemic”, states the note technique. The Order appealed to the Supreme Court and is awaiting judgment against the PEC.