Oliveira is hit by Lecuona in the Algarve and taken to a medical center

Miguel Oliveira and Iker Lecuona met at turn 13, in the final moments of the race in the Algarve (Photo: Reproduction)

The accident involving Iker Lecuona and Miguel Oliveira in the final laps (Video: Reproduction/Sportv)

The Algarve GP ended with a red flag with two laps to go. While Francesco Bagnaia dominated the race at the front, Iker Lecuona and Miguel Oliveira were involved in an accident that prematurely interrupted the race on the Portuguese circuit.

Running at home, Oliveira had a tough weekend with poor performance in training. To end the race, it was hit by Iker Lecuona on the penultimate lap of the race. The two fell and went to the gravel pit, with the Portuguese rider trapped between the two bikes.

Iker Lecuona went to check on Miguel Oliveira’s condition after the accident (Photo: Reproduction)

Miguel was also attended at the scene and removed on a stretcher, causing an ambulance to be moved to the circuit, generating the red flag in the race. Minutes later, accompanied by doctors and Lecuona, the KTM driver got up and was taken to the medical center at the racecourse.

MotoGP picks up speed again next Sunday (14), for the last stage of the season, the GP of the Comunidad Valenciana, in Valencia. O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the World Motorcycle 2021.

