On a walk for men’s health, the only ones who appear are the firefighters – Capital

November Azul begins with a campaign to raise awareness about men’s health, but low male adherence

Military firefighters were in uniform during Sunday’s walk. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

The Blue November Campaign, which raises awareness about prostate cancer and alerts men to the importance of early diagnosis, brings out a male taboo that is reflected in the adherence to actions. This Sunday (07), the SES (Secretary of Health), held a walk in the Park of Powers, but only 63 military firefighters participated.

Despite the summons last week and the press office confirming the presence of civilians at the event, the report did not identify any participants in the movement that began at 7:30 am. Leading the action was the holder of the portfolio, Geraldo Resende, who highlighted the difficulty in performing the touch test to identify nodules in the prostate.

Secretary of State for Health, Geraldo Resende, during the November Blue walk. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

“Men need to look for the health unit. They do little to take care of their health and that’s why we need to call men to make a routine visit for the prevention of prostate cancer. It’s a simple rectal stroke to notice nodules. painless and a large portion of men in our Latino culture are inappropriately afraid of taking this test.

In addition to the examination of the touch, it is also possible to perform the PSA, through blood collection or complementary tests such as ultrasound that can identify irregularities in the male organ. “Treated early, there is the concrete possibility of having a normal life. It is important to have a routine examination after the age of 50 and if you have a family history of this cancer in the family, it can start when you are 45 years old”, recommended Geraldo.

Novembre Azul walking action took place at Parque dos Poderes with the presence of firefighters. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

Throughout the month of November there will be guidelines, debates and other health actions that encourage men to seek a health unit to take care of. “We called the healthcare personnel and had the support of the firefighters and Fundesporte. It is a journey like other initiatives that each municipality is taking.”

Created in 2003, the month of November was chosen because of the 17th of November, which is the World Day to Combat Prostate Cancer.