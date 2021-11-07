Online Scheduling for Prostate Cancer Prevention Tests Is Down – Campos 24 Hours





This November, as part of the “Novembro Azul” campaign, the Municipal Health Department is making available 2,000 procedures, including consultations and exams, for the prevention of prostate cancer. In view of the low demand for online appointments, through Consulta Fácil, through the City Hall website, the department warns of the high mortality rate when the diagnosis is late. The disease is the second leading cause of death in the country, second only to lung cancer. (read more below)

Exceptionally this November, appointments and exams for men over 40 can be scheduled directly on the City Hall website, without medical referral, for proper screening of prostate cancer. (read more below)

The municipal secretary of Health, Paulo Hirano, explains that the chance of cure increases by up to 90% when the patient has an early diagnosis. “For this reason, we advise men aged 40 or over to schedule their examination or consultation with a urologist.” (read below)

The secretariat is providing three main procedures for detecting the disease. They are: PSA exam, urologist appointment and rectal examination. So far, of the total number of procedures offered, 6% of vacancies were lost due to lack of scheduling. Only 391 men registered on the site. “We still have 1,491 vacancies available for consultation with a urologist and free and total PSA exam for scheduling,” said the secretary. (read more below)

The man who is going to perform the PSA must take some precautions before the test, such as fasting for four hours and not ejaculating for 48 hours before collection. Those under 40 years old, but with a family history of prostate cancer, should look for the Basic Health Unit (UBS) closest to their residence for consultation with a general practitioner. It will be this professional who will assess the condition of this patient and, if necessary, request tests such as the PSA. The exams must be requested directly at UBS. (read more below)

Number of deaths from prostate cancer in the city:

2017-33

2018-48

2019-41

2020-48

2021 (until October) – 27

Admissions for prostate cancer:

2017 – 131

2018-189

2019-233

2020-187

2021 (until August)- 96

To take the PSA test, the man needs to meet the following guidelines:

Not having ejaculated in the last 48 hours.

Not having exercised on a bicycle (ergometer or not) in the last two days.

Not riding a motorcycle in the last two days.

Not having been riding in the last two.

Not having used a urethral probe suppository or digital rectal examination in the last three days.

Not having had a cystoscopy in the last five days.

Not having performed a transrectal ultrasound in the last seven days.

Not having had a colonoscopy or rectosigmoidoscopy in the last 15 days.

Not having performed an urodynamic study in the last 21 days.

Not having had a prostate biopsy in the last 30 days.

Fast for at least 4 hours.

