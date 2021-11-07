Passengers arrested after attempting to illegally enter Spain on an emergency stop by plane

by

Air Maroc plane diverted to Spain

Credit, EPA

Photo caption,

The Air Arabia Maroc plane headed to Turkey after the incident

One of Spain’s busiest airports closed for nearly four hours after an apparent attempt by migrants to enter the country illegally.

A plane flying from Casablanca, Morocco, to Istanbul, Turkey, was diverted to Palma de Mallorca after a medical emergency was reported on board on Friday (5/11).

When the plane landed, 21 passengers raced along the runways, escaping through the airport fence.

Police subsequently made arrests, but 12 passengers were still at large on Saturday.