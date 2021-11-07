Passengers arrested for trying to enter Spain illegally after plane emergency stop | World

One of Spain’s busiest airports closed for nearly four hours after an apparent attempt by migrants to enter the country illegally.

A plane flying from Casablanca, Morocco, to Istanbul, Turkey, was diverted to Palma de Mallorca after a medical emergency was reported on board on Friday (5/11).

When the plane landed, 21 passengers raced along the runways, escaping through the airport fence.

Police subsequently made arrests, but 12 passengers were still at large on Saturday.

Police are investigating whether the group’s flight from the plane was spontaneous or an elaborate plot to immigrate illegally.

The top Spanish government official for the Balearic Islands, Aina Calvo, said there had never been an episode like this at any Spanish airport.

The problem began when Spain’s emergency services boarded an Air Arabia Maroc plane to evacuate a Moroccan man who allegedly fell into a diabetic coma. At that time, 21 other passengers descended the stairs and fled. It is believed that they hid under the other planes parked on the runway.

After a health examination at a hospital found that the Moroccan was fine, he was discharged and arrested for entering the country illegally, reported the Spanish news agency Efe. A passenger accompanying him to the hospital would have disappeared.

Most of the detained fugitives were found by authorities, reports the Majorca Daily Bulletin. One of them was caught while walking on the road towards the city of Manacor.

The total number of passengers involved in the incident was 24, including one person arrested for aggressive behavior on the plane.

About 60 domestic and international flights were diverted or delayed as a result of the episode.