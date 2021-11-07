Paysandu announces return of idol Lecheva, who takes over the club’s football coordination | paysandu

Paysandu confirmed the return of the idol Lecheva to the club, which will assume the role of football technical coordinator starting this month. The announcement came right after the farewell of the Serie C 2021 team, with a 1-0 loss to Criciúma, at Curuzu.

Aged 47, Lecheva returns after eight years of his last spell at the club, when he was the team’s coach in the 2013 season.

– We will be together again and with faith in God, hard work and dedication, which have always been peculiar to me at the club, we will try again to follow a path of victories, achievements and return to the upper divisions, Serie B and Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, along with so many other such important achievements that Paysandu has always lived – comments Lecheva.

I will not be exercising the field function as an athlete or coach, but I will have a very important role as a soccer coordinator. We will be with the technical committee and board, planning the future of our dear Papão da Curuzu. — Lecheva, Paysandu’s new soccer technical coordinator

As a player, Lecheva defended Paysandu between 2001 and 2005, winning a tri-championship in Pará, a Serie B for the Brazilian, the Champions Cup and the Copa Norte, as well as being part of the squad that played in Libertadores de América, consecrating himself as a of the biggest idols of the club.

In 2012, he led Papão to access the Series B in 2012, still as an interim technician. He was made effective the following season, winning a state title. Lecheva still sports an interesting branding. Since 2013, he has been the most successful coach in Paysandu, with 64% of the points played in 28 matches, with 16 victories.