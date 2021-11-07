Peasants make “war” over cow manure at Indian festival – 11/07/2021

A huge crowd happily participated on Saturday (6) in a cow manure battle in a village in India, during the traditional “Gorehabba” festival, which takes place two days after Diwali, the country’s biggest religious festival.

For this annual ritual, which can be considered a distant cousin of the Spanish “Tomatina”, the inhabitants begin by collecting the “ammunition” provided by the owners of the cows of Gumatapura, located on the border of the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

After the temple blessing ceremony, the dung is dumped on the ground and men and boys of all ages scatter to prepare their ammunition for battle.

Many visitors come to Gumatapura annually to participate in this ritual, hoping to prevent disease, as many Hindus believe that cow droppings, a sacred animal to them and whose meat they do not consume, has healing properties.

The tradition

According to tradition, men, women and children must start from dawn to collect cow manure from all over the village and deposit it in a designated place.

At the end of the day, after the religious celebrations, everyone rushes to the mountains of material, while hundreds more people watch the spectacle.

Although the members of this village are not sure where the festival came from, they assert that the tradition began several generations ago, after the death of a local pastor who made his living digging through the rubbish of the rich.

With AFP and EFE information.