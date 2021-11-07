Pentagon report confirms China’s nuclear ambitions

Ballistic missiles are displayed on Tiananmen Square in Beijing during parade on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, October 1, 2019| Photo: EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The Pentagon’s annual report, the US Department of Defense, on China’s military capabilities confirms that Beijing’s stance of maintaining a minimal nuclear deterrent capability is in the past.

In addition to several other troubling military developments, the report makes it clear that China is on its way to becoming equivalent (or superior) to the US and Russia’s nuclear capabilities – a status for which US nuclear forces are totally unprepared.

The size and scope of China’s nuclear arsenal have been subjects of public debate, with most information remaining confidential.

Last year, the Pentagon reported that China’s nuclear arsenal of about 200 warheads would double by the end of the decade. Disarmament advocates used this statistic to argue that China’s arsenal will be far below the arsenal deployed by the United States, which is about 1,550 strategic nuclear weapons, and that the US can therefore afford to unilaterally reduce its arsenal. (although this argument still ignores Russia’s nuclear buildup).

However, other estimates indicate that China’s nuclear arsenal could more than double, citing the rapid expansion of its nuclear capabilities. Admiral Charles Richard, commander of the US Strategic Command, wrote earlier this year that China could “triple or quadruple” its arsenal by the end of the decade.

This year’s Chinese military force report confirms that Beijing could have 700 warheads by 2027 and at least 1,000 by the end of the decade. That would mean a fivefold increase – even larger than Richard’s prediction.

The report also confirms findings made by analysts using open source information about the construction of three new nuclear missile silo fields in China.

The Defense Department report states that China is building hundreds of new missile silos and “is on the verge of a major force expansion [de mísseis balísticos intercontinentais] based on silos, comparable to that undertaken by other great powers”.

Some analysts suggested that many of China’s new missile silos would remain empty. But the Pentagon report seems to confirm that China plans to fill these silos with missiles, belittling the idea that Beijing would build silos but not use them.

Rather than maintaining the minimum level of nuclear forces needed to deter attacks, it is clear that Beijing’s nuclear ambitions fit into a larger goal of building a world-class army capable of using coercion to pursue its interests.

In light of this information, the US has a lot of work to do to ensure it can maintain its deterrent from the advance of the Chinese threat. The current posture of the US nuclear force was designed in 2010 for a completely different threat environment, where China still had a very small nuclear arsenal and Russia was not considered an adversary.

In other words, current US nuclear forces are designed to deter only one nuclear threat equivalent to its own (Russia), not two.

So, just as China threw its minimal deterrent stance out the window, the US must scrap all proposals to unilaterally reduce its nuclear forces.

Nuclear deterrence requires maintaining the capabilities necessary to convince an adversary that a nuclear attack will not be worth the cost. It also requires convincing opponents that the US is willing to actually use its nuclear weapons.

To show China and the rest of the world that the US is serious about deterring nuclear threats posed by the country’s adversaries, President Joe Biden’s government needs to consider changes in US posture of force to offset doubling of equivalent nuclear adversaries – something that the US has never faced before.

This could mean an increase in the number of warheads, deployment of new features or other posture adjustments.

To convince both our opponents and allies of US resolve, the Biden administration must renounce rhetoric about reducing the role of US nuclear weapons and about committing to never being the first to use nuclear weapons in a conflict.

The Pentagon report details why China is the threat the US will face in the near future. Time will tell whether the Biden government will rise to the challenge.