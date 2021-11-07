People who can ‘hear’ the northern lights

Northern lights seen in Lapland, Finland.

This is a question that has intrigued observers for centuries: do the fantastic lights in shades of green and purple displayed by the aurora borealis produce a noticeable sound?

Caused by the interaction between solar particles and gas molecules in the Earth’s atmosphere, the aurora usually occurs near the planet’s poles, where the magnetic field is strongest. Reports that the aurora make sounds, however, are rare – and have historically been dismissed by scientists.

But a 2016 Finnish study said it confirmed that the so-called Northern Lights actually produce a sound that is audible to the human ear. One of the researchers involved in the research captured the sound, possibly made by the captivating lights, which, according to estimates, originated 70 meters above ground level.

The mechanism behind the sound, however, remains somewhat mysterious, as do the conditions that need to be met for the sound to be heard. My recent research analyzes historical auroral sound reports to understand the methods of investigation of this elusive phenomenon and the process of establishing whether the reported sounds are objective, illusory, or imaginary.