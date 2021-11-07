Pequi: the cerrado food with great sources of vitamins for human health

For those who don’t know, the fruit peki stands out for having high fiber content, vitamins A, C, B complex and other essential nutrients for our body. That’s why, today, November 6th, the blog Home & Agro from the website Tech News, will bring this matter with interesting information about this food. Check out!

O peki is a dark green rind fruit that has thorns in the core under the pulp, having a great reputation for being highly nutritious. It can be consumed in the preparation of juices, mousses and sweets, being a fruit rich in antioxidants, with the ability to strengthen the body’s immunity. To find out more, stay until the end.

Learn about the benefits of pequi

As you’ve already noticed, the fruit has great qualities. With continued consumption, you can also absorb these nutrients into your body, increasing your immunity level.

Helping the immune system

One of the main benefits of pequi is that it has a high content of vitamins A, C and antioxidants, which directly contribute to the body’s defense system. The beta-carotene present in the fruit, on the other hand, is a type of pigment that, in the long term, is good for the health of the skin and the cardiovascular system.

Helps digestion and control of cholesterol

Pequi also stands out for being rich in dietary fiber, nutrients that ensure more satiety. Therefore, they contribute to the functioning of the gastrointestinal apparatus and help control the glycemic index.

Good for eyesight health

So, as a source of vitamin A, pequi also stands out for helping with vision health. It protects the eyes against macular degeneration and prevents possible corneal problems.

Pequi is a source of iron, phosphorus, magnesium and potassium

By providing vitamins and antioxidant agents, pequi is also rich in several essential minerals for the body. It has a high content of iron present in food, a mineral that helps prevent anemia and ensures the proper functioning of the circulatory system. Furthermore, the fruit provides potassium, phosphorus and magnesium, which are essential for healthy bones and muscles.

Good for brain health

The difference of the pequi fruit is that it directly helps in brain health, as it provides vitamins B1 thiamine, B2 riboflavin, B3 niacin and also the minerals zinc and copper.

You saw how amazing the benefits of peki? Now that you know how nutrients are good for our health, we recommend consuming the fruit to ensure a little more immunity for your body.

