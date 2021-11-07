Perez beats Verstappen to lead 3rd F1 practice in Mexico | formula 1

Local idol Sérgio Perez made the Mexican crowd’s delight by beating teammate Max Verstappen to lead F1’s third free practice session at the Mexican GP. With a time of 1m17s024, the Mexican broke the record of the Circuit Hermanos Rodríguez. Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas were third and fourth fastest, respectively. Qualifying training for the 18th stage of the 2021 season is scheduled for 5 pm, with the ge following everything in real time.

The mark achieved by the Mexican in the final minutes of training surpassed by 0s193 that of Verstappen, who led most of the session. Mercedes cars didn’t even threaten the RBR’s dominance, being more than 6-tenths off the best lap. Ferrari’s Spaniard Carlos Sainz was the best driver out of the leading quartet of the season, being 1s005 behind Perez, with the fifth fastest lap.

Last Friday, Verstappen led the second free practice, breaking the track record until then, scoring 1m17s301; the best time on the Mexican circuit before was Bottas, who did 1m18s741 in the 2018 edition of the GP. The Finn also led Mercedes’ one-two with Hamilton in the first practice in Mexico.

Oil stain impairs start of training

After the dust that caused difficulties for the pilots in practice last Friday, the third session also started with problems and under a yellow flag. The first cars were only out on the track more than 8 minutes after the start of practice because of a large amount of oil left by cars on the track of a touring category that entered the circuit earlier.

With only the ninth fastest time in the last free practice, Frenchman Charles Leclerc made a mistake during the session and rode his Ferrari. Despite the problem, he continued in training after the incident.

four cars at the end of the line

Ocon, Tsunoda, Norris and Stroll will have to start in the last positions of the grip for having made changes in the power unit at the Mexico GP. Russell, on the other hand, will lose five positions by exchange.