Pérez leads TL3 in Mexico. Verstappen closes 1-2 of Red Bull

VERSTAPPEN x HAMILTON IN THE MEXICO GP FREE TRAININGS

Racing at home for the first time in a truly competitive car capable of winning Formula 1 races, Sergio Pérez raised the crowd in the stands at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez and was the fastest in free practice 3 at the Mexico City GP. ‘Czeco’ spiked 1min17s024 with Red Bull’s #11 car and left teammate Max Verstappen behind by 0s193. The Dutchman was unable to improve his time on the last quick lap attempt on new soft tyres.

The Mercedes pair were far behind. Lewis Hamilton was third, but 0.651 slower than Pérez, while Valtteri Bottas was fourth. Carlos Sainz, with Ferrari, closed the list of the top five.

Yuki Tsunoda, with AlphaTauri, got back on track and finished the work in the sixth session, ahead of McLaren by Daniel Ricciardo. Pierre Gasly, with the other AlphaTauri, was eighth, followed by Ferrari by Charles Leclerc and McLaren by Lando Norris.

Sergio Pérez was the big name of the TL3 of the Mexico City GP (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Formula 1 picks up speed again this Saturday at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez with the classification of the GP in Mexico City, scheduled for 17h (Brasilia, GMT-3). O BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.

Find out about free practice 3 of the Mexico City F1 GP

With 17ºC of room temperature and 35ºC on the asphalt, still quite dirty, Formula 1 opened its work this Saturday at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez. But the riders took a good few minutes to leave the pits.

The first car to hit the track was Yuki Tsunoda’s AlphaTauri. Soon, the Japanese reported that the track was “slippery”, due to the high volume of dust on the asphalt.

Little by little, more riders sought their fast laps, in a very light session. With 23 minutes of practice, only nine cars had recorded time and Lando Norris, who will race with a new engine and, therefore, will start at the end of the grid, had the best time: 1min19s244.

Valtteri Bottas once again performed better than Lewis Hamilton in much of the training in Mexico (Photo: Mercedes)

The first competitive lap of the afternoon was taken by Lewis Hamilton, who turned in 1min18s770. Valtteri Bottas then left his teammate behind by 0s109.

Soon after, it was Red Bull’s turn to set the first times of the day. Sergio Pérez, home driver, raised the crowd in the stands by turning 1min18s625 and taking the first provisional position. All of the top-placed riders had soft tires for their best laps.

But before Verstappen completed his comeback, there was room for some surprises. Charles Leclerc managed to put Ferrari ahead for a while, while Daniel Ricciardo came in second, but that lasted until Pérez got back in the lead with 1min17s934. Great performance from the Mexican.

Lewis Hamilton once again suffered from the lack of grip on the track (Photo: Reproduction)

Verstappen, however, was no less and was even better than his teammate. The Dutchman scored 1min17s537, 0s397 better than ‘Czech’.

The dirt on the track continued to be a challenge for the drivers, who struggled to control their respective cars due to the lack of grip on the asphalt. Hamilton even escaped again in the stretch of grass area at the end of the straight at Hermanos Rodríguez.

Bottas even improved his mark and moved up to second, 0s171 behind Verstappen. But the Dutchman gave the change with another very strong lap and recorded 1min17s217, almost 0s5 faster than the Mercedes driver. Hamilton was only seventh, 1s553 behind his big rivals in 2021.

Ferrari cars pass by the colorful Foro Sol (Photo: Ferrari)

During one of the fast laps, Leclerc made a mistake and rolled, but managed to get back on track without major consequences. Soon after, Mercedes again sent its drivers to the track for the last quick lap simulation before qualifying.

Hamilton managed to improve his time, leaving seventh place, but still trailing behind Verstappen. After his new fast lap, Lewis moved up to third, 0.686 off the Dutchman’s time. Pérez appeared in fourth, followed by Carlos Sainz, Leclerc, Ricciardo and Antonio Giovinazzi, who surprised by placing himself in eighth. At that same moment, Alpine announced that Esteban Ocon will start at the end of the grid due to the replacement of all engine components for the weekend sequence.

‘Czech’ Pérez completed Red Bull’s one-two with a very strong lap and still with traffic ahead. The host turned 1min17s272, only 0s055 slower than Verstappen.

In the final minutes, several drivers returned to the track, which caused a lot of difficulty due to the intense traffic. Even so, Verstappen returned with new soft tires to further improve his time at the end of the session in Mexico. At that same moment, Pérez fitted another beautiful lap, with the best partial in sectors 2 and 3, and took the lead at home with 1min17s024.

Max tried very hard, but he couldn’t improve his time enough to beat Pérez and finished the work this early afternoon in second place.

F1 2021, Mexico City GP, Mexico, TL3:

1 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 1:17.024 15 two M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 1:17.217 +0.193 12 3 L HAMILTON Mercedes 1:17,675 +0.651 14 4 V BOOTS Mercedes 1:17.708 +0.684 17 5 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:18.029 +1,005 20 6 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:18.037 +1,013 25 7 D RICCIARDO McLaren Mercedes 1:18.121 +1,097 15 8 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:18.202 +1,178 18 9 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:18.213 +1,189 20 10 NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:18.312 +1,288 16 11 L STROLL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:18.352 +1,328 20 12 K RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:18.531 +1,507 22 13 THE GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:18.556 +1,532 19 14 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:18.614 +1,590 17 15 F ALONSO alpine 1:18.847 +1,823 15 16 AND OCON alpine 1:18.999 +1,975 17 17 G RUSSELL Williams Mercedes 1:19.211 +2,187 19 18 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:19,238 +2,214 14 19 NO LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:19.313 +2,289 12 20 N MAZEPIN Haas Ferrari 1:20,479 +3,455 15