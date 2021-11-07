Perrone: Amateur attitude after victory at Gre-Nal only devalues ​​Patrick – Blog do Perrone

When provoking the Grêmio by displaying a cardboard coffin (or some similar material), Patrick was surgical in one point: to devalue his own image.

The attacking midfielder, one of the standouts of Internacional in Brasileirão, showed insensitivity and amateurism with his gesture after Colorado’s 1-0 victory at Gre-Nal last Saturday (6). The same goes for those who accompanied him in the stupid gesture, but had less visibility.

Insensitivity for displaying a coffin on the weekend when Brazil mourns the death of singer Marília Mendonça and those who were with her on the crashed plane in Piedade de Caratinga-MG.

It is also insensitive to play with a coffin in a country that has already lost more than 609,000 lives as a result of the covid-19 pandemic.

While it’s simple, explaining Patrick’s lack of professionalism at the end of the classic requires more lines.

As a starting point, we have the observation that making fun of the difficulties of a professional colleague is not a professional attitude. Imagine a doctor messing with another doctor who failed in a surgery, for example. Unacceptable, isn’t it?

“But football is mockery”, you might think. Understanding the boundary between the bleachers and the field is the least expected of someone who gets paid to play ball.

It is also unprofessional to take actions that can lead to violence among fans. It is, indeed, part of the attributions of a professional athlete to ensure peace in the stadiums, within their limits.

The pure cream of amateurism is harming your own team for nonsense. In this case, to make waves with the rival.

The reaction of the Grêmio fans who went after Patrick is reprehensible. But, didn’t he imagine this would happen? With his reasoning taken by the logic of the fan, the attacking midfielder did not calculate the risk of his being expelled, as it was.

The challenge to the rival will leave him out of the game against Juventude, next Wednesday (10). Misfortune of Inter.

Patrick lacked ample thought. Taking care of all the details helps to make the difference between the professional player and the soccer player.

Patrick’s lack of punctual professionalism after Gre-Nal is now embedded in his resume.

In the future, a club that looks into its signing, if it is careful, will put the episode in the balance.

Right away, he already has one less place to work: Grêmio. What if any interested party has a player in the squad who wore the Grêmio shirt in the derby and was outraged? It can be an insurmountable obstacle.

Certainly, Patrick has damaged his image as a professional player. Now, if he wanted fan status, congratulations. You can now apply for a Colorado organized cheerleader position. But, of course, he won’t get the salary he gets playing football.