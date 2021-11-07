Perrone: ‘Suffering victory looks like the fate of Corinthians with Sylvinho’ – 11/06/2021

Corinthians defeated Fortaleza, today (6), by 1-0, and won an important victory to reach the G4 of the Brazilian Championship. As had happened in the match against Chapecoense, the winning goal came in the final minutes of the confrontation.

On Corinthians Live, broadcast by UOL Sport after Timão’s games, Vitor Guedes and Ricardo Perrone analyzed the performance of Sylvinho’s team and, despite the positive result, evaluated that the coach made mistakes.

“A live, again, after a goal at the end, a goal conceded, with ‘Corintianismo’. After a great suffering to come out the goal, while the fans and the Brazilian people mourn the death of Marília Mendonça, who was even honored. A goal at the end, by Cantillo (…) A happy night, right, Perrone? Like last night, against Chapecoense, suffered in the end, but with a little better football. pink?” joked Vitor Guedes.

Ricardo Perrone, columnist for UOL Sport, stressed that this “suffocation” has been characteristic of the Parque São Jorge team under the command of Sylvinho.

“It seems that this is the fate of Corinthians with Sylvinho. There will be a lot of people who will say: ‘Oh, but with Corinthians it’s all more painful.’ It just didn’t have to be that way. If the guy had made the team better, maybe it wasn’t all that suffering. But what matters: three points on the count. Corinthians is winning at home, doing what he has to do,” he said.

Shortly thereafter, Vitor Guedes also demonstrated that he thought the captain made a mistake in the starting lineup, and indicated that Timão could have had a more relaxed victory given the scenario that presented itself:

“I was going to start bugging Sylvinho’s lineup, but let’s bugger it in a festive way, right? Since the ending was a happy one. I think he did it well, very late, but, anyway, he did it right this time (…). for me that today, the way Fortaleza was lacking, with Faithful present, the right team is selected, as proved in the last 10 minutes, it had been a pain, it hadn’t been 1-0”.

In another moment, the journalist highlighted the weight of the result that Corinthians achieved, but pointed out that he returned to talking about the mistakes in the initial lineup.

“No one is saying that the result was bad. It was an important result, a direct confrontation. A result that really gives Corinthians a chance to get fourth place. Now, it’s obvious… Corinthians is getting stronger, and Sylvinho is getting better showing a guy with only one note. It’s always the same note. Today he played 4-1-4-1, and the one in front was without one, because Renato Augusto is not 9. With that, he didn’t have a frame because Gabriel, who had freedom in the middle, had no one to pass the ball to. Roger Guedes boxed. I mean, Corinthians didn’t create anything until he moved the team, and very late. Then, yes, he did right. Everyone is satisfied because won,” he stressed.

