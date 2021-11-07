Petrobras gives up refineries and gas pipelines, but still dictates prices in markets without competitors

RIO — A decade after Petrobras began an ambitious program to sell some of its businesses, the state-owned company still leaves little room for competition.

Price will rise further: “Barrel of oil will exceed US$ 100. And the trend is for the upside”, says consultant

Since 2011, the company has disposed of 80 assets, such as oil fields, refineries and gas pipelines. Even so, it is still responsible for operating 92% of oil and gas production, 98% of refining for fuel production and between 80% and 85% of gasoline and diesel supply.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Petrobras sold the Landulpho Alves Refinery (RLAM), located in the Recôncavo Baiano, and seven other refining units, to an Arab fund for US$ 1.6 billion. Photo: Geraldo Kosinski / Agência O Globo The first refinery in Brazil, RLAM completed 70 years about to be sold. The unit has a production capacity of 333,000 barrels/day. Photo: Saulo Cruz / MME Abreu e Lima Refinery (RNEST) started operations in 2014. It is located in the Industrial Port Complex of Suape, 45 km away from Recife, in Pernambuco. Photo: Wilton Junior / Agência O Globo RNEST has a processing capacity of 230,000 barrels of oil per day. In this unit, petroleum products are produced, such as naphtha, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) Photo: Reproduction/Petrobras website The Presidente Getúlio Vargas Refinery (Repar), in Paraná, has a processing capacity of 33 thousand m³ of oil per day. According to sources, the groups Ultra, owner of the Ipiranga gas stations, and Raízen, an association of Cosan and Shell, are interested in the purchase. Photo: Silvio Aurichio / Agência O Globo Located in the municipality of Araucária, Paraná, Repar is responsible for approximately 12% of the national production of petroleum products, including diesel, gasoline, LPG, coke, asphalt, and propylene Photo: Silvio Aurichio / Agência O Globo Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (Refap) is installed in an area of ​​580 hectares in the municipality of Canoas (RS) in Rio Grande do Sul. Photo: Disclosure Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX) is located in São Mateus do Sul (PR) on one of the world’s largest shale reserves Photo: Disclosure The Gabriel Passos Refinery (Regap), in Betim, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte (MG), was inaugurated on March 30, 1968, with an initial capacity of 7,200 m³/day. Today, its processing capacity is 24 thousand m³/day or 150 thousand bbl/day Photo: Ramon Bitencourt / O Tempo The Isaac Sabbá Refinery (Reman) was inaugurated on January 3, 1957 and is located on the left bank of the Rio Negro, in Manaus, state of Amazonas. On May 31, 1974, it was incorporated into the Petrobras System Photo: Reproduction The Northeast Lubricants and Derivatives Refinery (Lubnor), in Ceará, is one of the leaders in the production of asphalt in Brazil, being responsible for about 10% of the product’s production in the country. Photo: Disclosure

The massive presence of Petrobras and technical and regulatory obstacles to increasing competition in the sector make it difficult to ease prices such as fuel at times of high oil prices in the global market, such as now.

From the barrel to the pump:As the price of a liter of gasoline reached R$7

This year alone, gasoline and diesel have risen around 45% at the pumps and over 60% at the state-owned refineries.

In 2019, Petrobras signed with the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), which regulates competition in the country, an agreement for the sale of gas and refining assets to suspend an administrative inquiry into alleged abuse of a dominant position.

Even with the sale of subsidiaries such as BR Distribuidora and Liquigás, for the distribution of cylinders, prices did not budge. Cooking gas (LPG) rose 36% this year alone, and CNG for cars, 33%.

See the experts’ explanations on why this strategy has not been able to foster a competitive market in the country and what still needs to be done.