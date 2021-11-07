Petrobras gives up refineries and gas pipelines, but still dictates prices in markets without competitors

RIO — A decade after Petrobras began an ambitious program to sell some of its businesses, the state-owned company still leaves little room for competition.
Price will rise further: “Barrel of oil will exceed US$ 100. And the trend is for the upside”, says consultant
Since 2011, the company has disposed of 80 assets, such as oil fields, refineries and gas pipelines. Even so, it is still responsible for operating 92% of oil and gas production, 98% of refining for fuel production and between 80% and 85% of gasoline and diesel supply.
The massive presence of Petrobras and technical and regulatory obstacles to increasing competition in the sector make it difficult to ease prices such as fuel at times of high oil prices in the global market, such as now.
From the barrel to the pump:As the price of a liter of gasoline reached R$7
This year alone, gasoline and diesel have risen around 45% at the pumps and over 60% at the state-owned refineries.
In 2019, Petrobras signed with the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), which regulates competition in the country, an agreement for the sale of gas and refining assets to suspend an administrative inquiry into alleged abuse of a dominant position.
Even with the sale of subsidiaries such as BR Distribuidora and Liquigás, for the distribution of cylinders, prices did not budge. Cooking gas (LPG) rose 36% this year alone, and CNG for cars, 33%.
See the experts’ explanations on why this strategy has not been able to foster a competitive market in the country and what still needs to be done.