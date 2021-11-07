Pfizer drug reduces hospitalization and death from covid-19 by 89%

This Friday (5), Pfizer announced the results of clinical trials of an oral antiviral therapy aimed at combating covid-19. According to the published study, Paxlovid, which consists of a combination of the two drugs (the experimental antiviral PF-07321332 and the antiviral ritonavir), reduced the chances of hospitalization and death among patients at risk of serious illness by 89%.

The study included more than 750 patients with covid-19, who were divided into two groups: the first received Paxlovid and the second a placebo within three days of the onset of symptoms. According to the results, 0.8% of patients in the first group required hospitalization within a month, compared to 7% in the placebo group. None in the treatment group died, compared to seven patients in the second group.

“These data suggest that our oral antiviral candidate, if approved or authorized by regulatory authorities, has the potential to save patients’ lives, reduce the severity of covid-19 infections and eliminate up to nine out of ten hospitalizations,” announced the Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla in a statement.

Pfizer’s drug reduces hospitalization and death from covid-19 by 89% (Image: twenty20photos/envato)

If Pfizer’s drug is authorized, it will be the first one developed from scratch to fight the coronavirus. The company announced that it may have enough doses available for 180,000 people before the end of the year and 21 million doses by mid-2022. Full disclosure of the results can be found here.

Source: Gizmodo