Pilar breaks face and clashes with Diego’s dirty secret · TV News

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will break up with Diego (Mouhamed Harfouch) in In Times of the Emperor. The girl on the six o’clock soap opera will discover that her boyfriend is not only a scammer, but also an adulterer: he has two other families, and wants to make the girl his third wife.

The revelation, surprisingly, will come from Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero). The first doctor in Brazil will receive an anonymous note asking an elderly woman from Matacavalos to be seen in a hurry, and will go to meet the “patient”.

Upon arriving at the scene, she will not find any patient, but an argument between Diego and Tonico. “I did everything I could!” says the character of Mouhamed Harfouch. “It was Samuel [Michel Gomes], he found out that the colonel who was going to buy the farm was already dead.”

The deputy will be angry because his plan to sell the lands of Eudoro (José Dumont) will have failed, and will fight a lot with his accomplice. “What did you want me to do? Kill him?”, Diego will question.

“It would be a favor you were going to do me! You couldn’t even what I told you to do! All you had to do was convince Pilar’s stuck mule to sell the farm! You promised me, you swore standing together that you could bend Pilar. And now, Diego, what am I going to do with you?”, Tonico released, irritated.

The protagonist’s boyfriend will apologize to the politician, who will be even more nervous. “Enough of this litany! I’m not going to give up those lands. Diego, you do this”, he will begin.

Pilar will then come out of hiding and interrupt the conversation. “Don’t waste your plans on me, Tonico. I caught the two scammers together! Bastards!”, the girl will argue.

Diego will be unmasked by the girl

Caught in the act, Diego will try to explain himself and say he is being blackmailed. But the character of Alexandre Nero will realize that his partner is no longer of any use and will throw everything into the fan.

“Oh, come on, I don’t have the patience for that, no. I’d like to see Pilar Cavalcante be Diego Valente’s third wife,” he said. “What?” the doctor will ask in shock. “Diego already has two families, half a dozen children. And you’re just another fool who fell on his lips. Is that good for you, smart one?”, the villain will mock.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

