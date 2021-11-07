Pill reduces risk of death from covid-19 by 89%, says Pfizer

posted on 11/06/2021 06:00



Patient screening: Paxlovid should be used when the first symptoms appear, clinical trials indicate – (credit: MIGUEL MEDINA)

An oral drug from the North American laboratory Pfizer reduced the risk of hospitalization or death in covid-19 adult patients at high risk of serious disease by 89%. This is the second pill announced to fight the disease caused by Sars-CoV-2 — drugmaker MSD, also in the US, last month launched molnupiravir, initially developed as an anti-flu.

Developed specifically to fight covid, Pfizer’s Paxlovid obtained such good results in the mid-term clinical trial that the laboratory said it would stop testing and send the data to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as soon as possible to obtain emergency use authorization. The data disclosed are part of a company statement, which has not yet been released in a scientific journal, which implies a peer review.

Pfizer Executive Director Albert Bourla told CNN that he expects the authorization application to arrive before November 25th. “Today’s news is a genuine shift in global efforts to halt the devastation of this pandemic,” he said. “These data suggest that our oral antiviral candidate, if approved or authorized by regulatory agencies, has the potential to save patients’ lives, reduce the severity of covid-19 infections and prevent up to nine out of 10 hospitalizations,” he added. According to US President Joe Biden, the government reserved millions of doses before the FDA’s decision. The pill, he says, will constitute “another tool in our toolbox to protect the population from the worst outcomes of covid-19”.

The main analysis of the test evaluated data from 1,219 adults in North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Asia. In the days after the onset of symptoms, some of them received the experimental drug and others, a placebo, for five days, every 12 hours. “The scheduled interim analysis showed an 89% reduction in the risk of covid-19-related hospitalization or death from any cause compared to placebo in patients treated within three days of symptom onset,” Pfizer said. Ten people who took the placebo died, while none died among those who took the drug.

blocked replication

Pfizer began developing the anti-covid drug in March 2020, the first designed specifically against the coronavirus. The product is known as a protease inhibitor and has been shown in laboratory tests to block the virus’s replication system. If it works, it will likely only be effective in the early stages of the infection, because when covid progresses to serious disease, the virus largely stops replicating, and patients show a more active immune response.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a simple pill to fight the coronavirus has been sought, but so far, anti-covid therapies — such as monoclonal antibodies and remdesivir, from the Gilead laboratory, authorized for use in the European Union under the name of Veklury — are applied intravenously. Several laboratories work on oral antivirals that try to imitate what the drug Tamiflu does in its action against the flu and that would prevent the disease from progressing to serious stages.

The United Kingdom, one of the most affected by the pandemic, approved on Thursday the use of the antiviral, molnupiravir, from MSD, to treat patients suffering from mild to moderate disease. “This is a historic day for our country, as the UK is now the first in the world to approve an antiviral against covid-19 that can be taken at home,” Health Minister Sajid Javid said in a statement. “This will change the situation for the most vulnerable and the immunocompromised, who will soon be able to receive revolutionary treatment,” he added.

Tests with oral version of remdesivir

Along with molnupiravir, remdesivir is currently the only antiviral drug approved for the treatment of covid-19, but it must be given intravenously. To better reach outpatients soon after infection, the Gilead Sciences laboratory has partnered with researchers at Georgia State University’s Translational Antivirals Research Center, USA, to test a modified version of the drug, in pill form.

This modified compound “was highly effective in suppressing Sars-CoV-2 replication and transmission in animals when administered orally,” said the authors in a study published online in the journal Nature Communications. According to the text, the drug “may be innovative in improving the patient’s access to treatment soon after infection”.

“When taken orally, the drug is quickly converted to the same bioactive substance as intravenous remdesivir, providing all the benefits of the FDA-approved version, without its limitation that patients must be hospitalized before starting treatment,” says Richard Plemper, senior author of the study and director of the Translational Antivirals Research Center.

Tests were done with ferrets. The drug was also found to be very potent against newly emerged coronavirus variants, effectively blocking the spread to uninfected and untreated contact animals that were co-hosted with infected and treated ferrets.