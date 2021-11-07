Pirelli launches tire that seals the puncture itself, produced in Feira de Santana

I followed the puncture of some tires with up to 10 4 mm holes and the sealing happened (Photo: Pirelli)

Pirelli has introduced updates to the Cinturato P7 and Scorpion range, including the HT series. However, the highlight is a new technology that seals holes without the need for external intervention.

The new system, called Seal Inside, will soon be available for several models of the brand, covering rim tires from 16 to 19 inches in 20 different measures.

Unlike what happens with a run flat tire, which can run empty because it has the most resistant tire carcass, the Seal Inside does not need a specific wheel and will be cheaper, costing at most 15% more than a conventional equipment – the run flat costs at least 30% more.

With Seal Inside, when a tire is punctured, the sealing material is incorporated into the object that caused the puncture. When the object is removed, the material moves into the hole, blinding the air outlet.

Produced in Brazil, at the Feira de Santana plant, the technology allows the vehicle to continue running and prevents the loss of tire air pressure in cases of punctures by an object of up to 4 millimeters in diameter located on the tread, such as a nail, for example.

CORVETTE UPGRADE

The latest generation Chevrolet Corvette was unveiled two years ago when the sports car first adopted a rear engine. Now, the brand has announced the 2023 line of the Z06 configuration, which will have the most powerful aspirated engine in the world.

In addition to aesthetic evolutions and the version’s own finish, such as the front and rear with an exclusive look, the Corvette Z06 has among the highlights the 5.5 liter V8 engine.

The Corvette Z06 2023 boasts the world’s most powerful natural vacuum engine (Photo: GM)

With natural aspiration, that is, without using any turbine, this engine produces 679 hp of power at 6,800 revolutions, making it the most powerful series production car in the world.

The maximum torque, offered at 6,300 rpm, is 63.5 kgfm. The craft assembly of this thruster is done at the historic General Motors plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, USA.

Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h and top speed have yet to be revealed.

OCTOBER BALANCE SHEET

In October, 150,079 automobiles and light commercial vehicles were licensed in the country, a volume 5.44% higher than in September and 26.87% lower than in October 2020. In this scenario, Fiat led last month with a 19.59% share in sales, equivalent to 29,397 vehicles.

Volkswagen took second place with the licensing of 25,999 units, equivalent to 17.32% of the total. Chevrolet had 19,091 licensed copies, corresponding to 12.72% of sales, and ranked third.

From third to tenth place were: Hyundai (8.97%), Jeep (8.82%), Toyota (8.45%), Renault (5.02%), Honda (4.39%), Nissan (3 .02%) and Caoa Chery (3.02%). The difference between Nissan and Caoa Chery was one vehicle.

THE MOST SOLD

Among the four-wheel vehicles, the Stellantis group models with the top four positions stand out. In October, 8,381 Fiat Argo units were sold, followed by the Jeep Renegade (6,723) and Fiat Strada (6,130).

The Argo, Fiat’s hatchback, was the most popular brand new in the country in October (Photo: Antônio Meira Jr./CORREIO)

The company also managed to place the Jeep Compass in fourth position with 6,097 vehicles.

The Volkswagen T-Cross (6,008) was fifth. From sixth to tenth place were: Hyundai HB20 (5,844), Hyundai Crete (5,492), Fiat Toro (5,187), Chevrolet Onix (5,157) and Volkswagen Gol (5,039).

PREMIUM BRANDS

Among luxury brands, BMW led sales in October and totaled 1,181 license plates, equivalent to 0.79% of the car and light commercial market last month.

The second position went to Volvo, with 635 licensed units, and, in third place, is Audi, which added 505 units.

Land Rover (296) took fourth place and Porsche (177) fifth. Mercedes-Benz did not have a good month and totaled only 153 brand new cars registered in October in the entire Brazilian market.

SALES IN BAHIA

4,846 new cars and light commercial vehicles were registered in Bahia last month, 13.60% less than in September and 34.73% less than in October 2020.

New motorcycle licensing also dropped from 6,781 units in September to 6,028 last month.

STATE MARKET

In Bahia, an unprecedented leader, Hyundai Creta. The SUV totaled 300 licensed units in October, standing in front of two Fiat pickups: Strada (255) and Toro (252).

The Hyundai Creta was the most licensed model in Bahia last month (Photo: Antônio Meira Jr. / CORREIO)

In fourth place comes the Hyundai HB20 (229) and in fifth a tie: the Chevrolet Onix and the Jeep Compass totaled 220 units each.

The Toyota Hilux (175) was sixth, the VW T-Cross (162) seventh and the Chevrolet Tracker eighth.

In ninth, another tie: Fiat Argo and Jeep Renegade with 145 units each. The Chevrolet Onix Plus (144) was the tenth.