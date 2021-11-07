Plane that crashed with Marília Mendonça begins to be withdrawn

The plane that crashed with Marília Mendonça and four other people on Friday, 5, began to be removed from the rural area of ​​Caratinga, in Minas Gerais. A crane is helping with the work this Sunday morning, 7.







Cenipa investigators collect items from inside the plane Photo: Washington Alves / Reuters

Also on Saturday night, the twin engine was removed from the waterfall (and placed on a plot of land next to the waterfall itself). Although the action was scheduled to take place on Sunday, the aircraft had to be removed beforehand to prevent a possible flood or the incidence of rain at the site from jeopardizing the work of the expert.

The company PEC Táxi Aéreo, which owns the plane, received authorization to take the wreckage of the aircraft to Caratinga airport, which is 2 km from the accident site. At the site, technicians from the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) will carry out a more detailed survey on the aircraft.

The singer Marília Mendonça died at the age of 26, last Friday. Besides her, died Henrique Ribeiro, producer; Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, uncle and advisor; Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Junior, pilot of the plane; and Tarcisio Pessoa Viana, co-pilot. The group traveled from Goiânia to Caratinga, where Marília would make a presentation.

The bodies of singer Marília Mendonça and her uncle Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho were buried yesterday, at Cemitério Parque Memorial, in Goiânia, in a ceremony for family and friends. The wake took place at the Ginásio Goiânia Arena and was attended by thousands of the singer’s fans.

Investigation

Cenipa investigators were sent to Minas Gerais from Rio de Janeiro, where one of the agency’s regional bases operates. The FAB investigation seeks to identify the causes of the accident to prevent similar events. The appointment of possible responsibilities will be the responsibility of the police.

At the site, Air Force investigators hear witnesses who can give information about the route. They also photograph the scenes, gather documents and remove parts of the aircraft for analysis. According to the FAB, there is no estimated time for the duration of these first measures. The deadline depends on the complexity of the occurrence.

The Minas Gerais Energy Company (Cemig) said yesterday that the distribution line reached by the plane with singer Marília Mendonça shortly before the crash is outside the protection zone of the Caratinga airport.

As pointed out by state, the collision with the electrical wiring is one of the causes raised for the accident that killed the five occupants of the aircraft. The wires in the region usually interfere with the landing of planes, to the point that it is even avoided by those who know the area, reported pilots heard by the StayO.

Plane is removed from the accident site with #Marília Mendonça and four more people, in Caratinga (MG). Video: Leandro Sant’Ana pic.twitter.com/Oiem4hyltx — Record TV Minas (@recordtvminas) November 6, 2021

*With information from Estadão Content