Plane that crashed with Marília Mendonça does not have a black box, says Cenipa | Minas Gerais

The Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) informed, on Saturday afternoon (6), that the plane that crashed killing the singer and songwriter Marília Mendonça and four other people does not have a black box.

According to the agency, a geolocator spot was found on the aircraft to be checked against the flight plan. This is some evidence that may help to understand the causes of the accident that happened on Friday afternoon (5) in Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais.

Also according to Cenipa, all evidence that can be used in the investigation has already been removed from the aircraft and that experts will no longer enter the plane. Now, the agency awaits the removal of the wreckage, which must be done by PEC Táxi Aéreo so that another part of the investigation can take place.

The plane must be removed from the site by 19:00 on Saturday and taken to the airport where it should have landed, in the city of Ubaporanga, which is about 2 km from the accident site.

2 of 3 INFO – Trajectory and details of the accident that killed Marília Mendonça — Photo: Arte/g1 INFO – Trajectory and details of the accident that killed Marília Mendonça — Photo: Arte/g1

Reports indicated risks in the region

According to the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), Marília Mendonça’s plane had up-to-date documentation and was authorized to take an air taxi.

In the months prior to the accident, other pilots had already reported to regional air agencies that the electrical wires would disrupt the landing at the Caratinga aerodrome. These are reports called Notam (Aeronautical Notification), which indicate data on risks and alert other pilots heading to the region about dangers to operate there.

A witness to the accident, who is also a pilot, told authorities that the singer’s plane would have lost one of its two engines after colliding with the wires, and the impact caused the aircraft to lose lift.

To confirm the factors that may have contributed to the accident, the FAB will have to take the following actions:

do a forensics on the plane’s wreckage;

hear take-off and landing witnesses;

retrieve documents, data from technical inspections and maintenance;

and check the quality of the fuel used in the operation.

See what is already known about the plane crash

In a statement, the Air Force informed that “researchers of the Third Regional Service for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (SERIPA 3), located in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), regional agency of the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA)” were displaced to the scene of the tragedy to investigate the accident.

The causes of the accident will be investigated. Experts were sent to the scene by the Air Force and the Civil Police of Minas Gerais.

3 of 3 The singer Marilia Mendonça — Photo: Publicity/Globoplay Singer Marilia Mendonça — Photo: Publicity/Globoplay

Marília Mendonça’s songs took Brazil by storm with intense and romantic lyrics and melodies. She led a female turnaround in the backcountry market, which imposed women as protagonists of the style hitherto dominated almost only by men, from 2016 onwards, in the so-called “feminejo”.

Marília was born in Cristianópolis (GO) on July 22, 1995. Among her great successes, which placed her as one of the most listened to singers in the country, are “Infiel”, “Whose fault is it?” and “I know it by heart.” Marília leaves a son, Léo, who turns two in December.

Around 4:30 pm on Friday (5), Marília Mendonça’s press officer informed g1 that the singer and everyone on the plane had already been rescued and that everyone was fine. The advisor confirmed the information again at 4:50 pm. Around 5:15 pm, the advisor said that she had lost contact with the singer’s manager and that she could no longer confirm the information that she was fine. At 5:45 pm, the advisor informed in an official note that the singer had died.

Before boarding, Marília Mendonça made a video in which she appeared getting on the plane and posted it on Twitter.