Planes like Marília Mendonça’s dominate fatal accidents in the decade – 11/06/2021 – Illustrated

The band Mamonas Assassinas in 1996, the presidential candidate Eduardo Campos in 2014, the businessman Roger Agnelli in 2016, the minister Teori Zavascki, from the Supreme, in 2017, the country star Marília Mendonça now. The death of these public figures in air accidents involving small aircraft shows a global reality that is reflected in Brazil.

In the last decade, there has been no death associated with the so-called regular commercial aviation, that is, the Boeing, Airbus, Embraer and ATR that cross the Brazilian skies. The last fatal accident in this category occurred in 2007.

In the last ten years there were 922 victims, of which 479 were in private aircraft, 152 in agricultural planes and 116 in air taxis. The data are from Cenipa, the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents, an agency of the Brazilian Air Force that will gain attention in the coming days after investigating the tragedy that killed country star Marília Mendonça on Friday.

There is still little evidence about what happened to the Beechcraft King Air model the singer was in when she fell on the approach of Caratinga airport, in Minas Gerais, in an accident that killed four other people.

What is concrete is a power distribution tower with a wire hit, which suggests that the twin-engine turboprop hit it. If so, the drop will fall into the fourth place among the top causes of accidents this decade.

There were 126 incidents of the type on landing or taking off, according to Cenipa. The main villain is engine failure in the air, with 362 accidents, followed by loss of control in the air –342 occurrences– and on the ground –221.

In all, there were 1,822 cases up to October, 1,311 of them with planes, 216 with helicopters, such as the accident that killed journalist Ricardo Boechat, and 299, with aircraft of another type, such as gliders or experimental ones. Private planes and air taxis make up almost 80% of the 22,200 aircraft fleet in Brazil, which helps explain the high rate of accidents related to them.

On the other hand, regulation and inspection of their airworthiness conditions are looser than those applied to commercial aircraft, which undergo more accurate scrutiny.

Air accidents, as is well known, rarely happen for just one reason. According to Cenipa, the main concurrent factor for this in this past decade was the pilots’ error of judgment, present as a supporting factor in 450 investigated cases.

Unlike common sense, however, the idea that you just have to be on a crashed plane to die is wrong. Throughout the decade, about 50% of passengers involved in accidents were unharmed, while 23% died, 16% were slightly injured and 9% seriously.

The old maxim that flying is the safest means of transport is still valid. In the 1970s, there were six accidents for every 1 million take-offs in the world. Today, the average fluctuates around one, depending, of course, on exceptional years like 2001 and September 11th.

In 2019, a good year for comparisons as it preceded the stoppage of the airline industry in the pandemic, 283 people died worldwide in accidents involving airlines and aircraft with more than 14 seats, according to the NGO Flight Safety Foundation.

In Brazil, there were 50 victims, but all in scope outside this metric. They are private planes, air taxis and agricultural aircraft — the venerable Embraer Ipanema crop spraying device, even for its characteristic of flying close to the ground, is the champion of accidents.

Here is a parenthesis. The King Air which Marília Mendonça was in is a very safe plane. In ten years, there were only 15 accidents in Brazil with the model, the 21st in Cenipa’s list of aircraft most affected by falls and incidents.

The traditional comparison with the dangers of the road holds. From 2011 to 2019, there were 644,000 road accidents in the country, compared to 1,210 with planes, helicopters and the like. During the period, nearly 500,000 people died in road accidents, while 829 lost their lives in aircraft.

There is, however, an important consideration. Taking 2019 as an example, the Brazilian vehicle fleet was 110 million, and there were 30,300 deaths, that is, 2.75 deaths per 10,000 cars, trucks, buses, etc. In the air, the fatality was 28.3 deaths per 10,000 planes, helicopters and other aircraft. Ten times more dangerous, in that light.

Naturally, these are just incomparable modal numbers – road use is more intensive, and in general statistics we are talking about both the Rio-São Paulo air shuttle Boeing-737 and the single-engine used by a Mato Grosso farmer from time to time.

But, as the numbers show, the problem is now focused on smaller aircraft. Of course, this changes with a misfortune involving a larger plane — the last tragedy involving a commercial aircraft with Brazilian registration was the accident in the landing of a TAM Airbus-320 in Congonhas, in 2007.

Again, it’s just statistics.

That said, Brazil remains in an uncomfortable position in broad terms and specifically in the case of commercial aviation. From 1945 until now, in the Flight Safety Foundation database, the country ranks fourth in the world in number of accidents, behind the United States, Russia and Canada.