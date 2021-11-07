PM kills 18-year-old neighbor in Fortaleza; after negotiation, police surrenders

The Lieutenant of the Military Police, Reginaldo Alves da Silva, killed the neighbor and shot someone else after a discussion related to loud sound that Saturday night, 6. Diogo Lima dos Santos, 18, was arriving home when he was wounded and died on the spot, on Antero Quental street, Paupina neighborhood, Fortaleza.

After the crime, the PM locked himself in his house, and Diogo’s family members began to raid the security agent’s residence. Residents were outraged by the situation and were planning for a lynching. After the police arrived, the second lieutenant threatened to kill himself if the military entered the house.

The negotiation team of the Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) acted in negotiation, by telephone, for almost two hours until Reginaldo surrendered. The warrant officer handed over the ballistic vest and weapon. He was arrested and sent to the 30th Police District. According to a source heard by the THE PEOPLE, the negotiation was fundamental for the PM not to take his own life.

During the negotiation, he called the Integrated Security Operations Coordination (Ciops), his wife and several other people. To carry out the work, it was necessary for BOPE to use a signal blocker. From then on, negotiations began and the conversation channel was maintained.

The military is active and acts in the 2nd Regional Policing Command, which corresponds to the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza (RMF). He has previously been detained for transgressions within the corporation.

The weekend was marked by another tragedy involving two other public security agents. At dawn on Saturday 6, a criminal police officer killed another inside the Pacatuba prison, in the RMF. He would have psychological problems. Wendell Gondin Cruz shot Glauber Monteiro Peixoto down. Cruz fled in a car and killed himself in Praia de Iracema. A BOPE negotiation team was called in and approached the car, which was abandoned.

