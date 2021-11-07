PMs knock down and immobilize women with babies in Minas Gerais – Country

Two military police officers carried out a violent approach to a woman with a baby in her arms this Friday (05) night in Itabira, a city in the interior of Minas Gerais.

The woman was knocked down and immobilized with the knee of one of the PMs in the neck even while still holding the child.

In the video images that circulated on social networks, it is possible to see that she is still accompanied by a second child, who appears to be between six and seven years old.

When seeing the woman being approached, the boy tries to defend her, but is removed by the police and then welcomed by people passing by.

Some witnesses tried to intervene in the action. One of them takes the baby to protect him while the woman was already immobilized on the ground and with the policeman’s knee in her neck.

O second cop still threatens people who try to prevent the approach with a large weapon to disperse them.

It is also possible to see in the images that she is handcuffed and taken to a vehicle, with belongings on the floor and the children in the care of whoever was there.

Watch the video:

A second video of the action is possible to hear the policeman who immobilizes the woman telling witnesses that “who you are defending is a bum”.

On social networks, users compared the approach to George Floyd case, black man killed at 46 years of age in May 2020 after being handcuffed and immobilized by the same technique in the United States.

O mayor of itabira he spoke up about the episode and described the scenes as “regrettable”.

“This is not the standard procedure of our military schools and the General Command of the Corporation. We need and support a MP who is a partner in the community and who knows how to deal with extreme situations,” he wrote.

Through a statement, the MP of Minas Gerais informed that it arrested a couple for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“During the approach, four .32 caliber ammunition were seized with the man. To prevent the seizure of the firearm that was with her, the woman clung to a child, using it as a human shield and refusing to let go,” says the statement.

The institution also detailed that a ninja cap was seized with the couple. Regarding the attitude of the police, the PM indicated that the facts will be investigated in an administrative procedure.