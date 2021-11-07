Police say all those killed in action have been identified

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais reported that all 26 bodies of suspects killed in the joint action of the Military Police and the PRF (Federal Highway Police) in Varginha (MG) were identified. The identification of the last body was completed today through DNA.

Of the 26 bodies, 25 were handed over to family members. In a statement, police said 25 men were identified by fingerprint. The reports were carried out by the PCMG Identification Institute, which concluded 16, and by the Federal Police, which made another 11.

“In addition to the body identification service, the Civil Police clarifies that the investigation of facts and circumstances is underway for possible correlations with other events”, says the text.

In the action, which took place at dawn on Sunday (31), no police were killed or injured. The suspects were hiding in two farms where, according to the authorities, they were planning an action along the lines of what the police call “new cangaço”, a tactic also known as “cities domination”.

The action would be similar to the attack that took place in Araçatuba (SP), when a robbery of R$ 90 million was planned. According to the PRF, there were clashes at the scene and weapons, ammunition, grenades and stolen vehicles were seized. A truck with a secret compartment was also seized, which, according to the Civil Police, would be used in the escape after the robbery.

A parallel investigation by the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais will take place in secret. The OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil) and the Human Rights Commission of the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais monitor the unfolding of investigations conducted by the Civil Police and the Federal Police. The PM, who also participated in the operation, opened a military police inquiry to investigate the circumstances of the action.

Check the identified list: