posted on 11/06/2021 19:17 / updated on 11/06/2021 19:20



Video shows violent police approach – (credit: Reproduction/WhatsApp)

Images circulating on social networks this Saturday (6/11) show the violent action of a military police officer in the city of Itabira, in the interior of Minas Gerais. The agent immobilizes a woman holding a child with his knee.

The action took place on Friday (5/11), on Avenida João Pinheiro, in the city center.

In the video, it is possible to observe that the policeman immobilizes the woman on the ground. As he rests his knee on her neck. Popular people run to get the child off the ground, under the policeman.

Video: Policeman puts knee on neck of woman holding child. By note, the PM explained that the woman was armed and tried to use the child as a “human shield”; case occurred in the city of Itabira, in the interior of Minas Gerais.https://t.co/aGw8uxFwYM pic.twitter.com/dJYoSBzMwN — Correio Braziliense (@mail) November 6, 2021

police response

In a note to the newspaper State of Minas, the Military Police of Minas Gerais (PMMG) stated that the 18-year-old woman was armed and tried to use the child as a “human shield”.

Read in full:

“Earlier this Friday, 11/05/21, in the city of Itabira, the Military Police carried out the arrest of a couple in flagrante delicto for illegally carrying a firearm and ammunition.

During the approach, four 32-caliber ammunition were seized with the man. To prevent the seizure of the firearm that was with her, the woman clung to a child, using it as a human shield and refusing to let go.

Thus, the woman was projected to the ground and immobilized, in a controlled fall, with no injuries to the child.

In addition to the firearm and ammunition, a ninja cap was also seized from the couple.”

The mayor of the city of Itabira, Marco Antônio Lage, also issued a note on the city’s social networks about the case:

“As a municipal mayor, I express my disgust at the images of a police approach, which took place in the early evening, in Itabira.

The regrettable scenes that are already circulating on social networks and news sites across the country need to be investigated quickly and accurately. This is not standard procedure in our military schools and the general command of the corporation.”