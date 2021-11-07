Pope Appoints 1st Woman Head of Vatican Governatorate

Pope Francis appointed as secretary general of the Vatican City State Governatorate the Franciscan and political scientist Raffaella Petrini, 52, the first woman in history to hold this high-ranking position.

Petrini, who was an employee of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, was born in Rome on January 15, 1969, and belongs to the Congregation of the Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist.

She holds a degree in Political Science from the Free International University Guido Carli and a Ph.D. from the Pontifical University São Tomás de Aquino, where she currently teaches Economics of Welfare and Sociology of Economic Processes.

The pontiff has given visibility to the work of women in the church. In August, the religious leader elected six women as lay experts on the Economics Council. One of them, Professor Charlotte Kreuter-Kirchhof, was named deputy coordinator of this council in September.

Also in August, Pope Francis named several female scientists as members of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, including Emmanuelle Marie Charpentier, founder and director of the Max Planck Unit for the Science of Pathogens in Berlin and winner of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Also chosen was Donna Theo Strickland, professor of optical physics in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Waterloo and winner of the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physics.