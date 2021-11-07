PRF makes online auction of 173 scraps and 183 vehicles retained in the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba | Paraná

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) holds, this Saturday (6), an auction of 173 scraps of vehicles held in Curitiba and its metropolitan region. The following Saturday, November 13, the corporation auctions off another 183 cars that may return to circulation.

To participate, you must register on the auction site.

The person who makes the finishing must be responsible for the regularization of the car and for its removal from the yard.

According to the PRF, vehicles that have been collected for more than 60 days in police yards and have not been claimed by the owners are going to be auctioned.

The minimum bids for the 173 scraps range from R$10 to R$1,500, according to the PRF.

These are vehicles that are restricted from circulation on public roads and are intended exclusively for dismantling and reusing their parts.

For vehicles that can return to circulation, the minimum bids range from R$150 to R$15,000.

According to the PRF, the cars can go back to running after payment of the respective fees and put back into circulation after a technical review required by the traffic authority.

The most expensive lots in the auction are a Hyundai/Hb20 1.0M, year 2012, and a GM/Onix 1.0MT, year 2018; with minimum bids of R$ 15 thousand.