Promo on Play Store: 44 free or discounted apps and games for Android

This Friday (5), new special offers for smartphones equipped with the Android operating system have just become available. You can find free or discounted general apps, customization items, and mobile games on the Google Play Store.

In all, 44 titles are on sale, among which 27 can be installed for free. Another 17 applications are being made available with a reduction in the original sale price, with some offers involving the distribution of “premium” versions for a lower cost.

Among the highlights are the games SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, Hidden Folks and Vectoron. Remember that last Wednesday (3) TudoCelular released another 43 opportunities, which may still be available on the Play Store.