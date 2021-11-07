PUBG Mobile Codes Redeem Today 07 November 2021

PUBG Mobile, one of the most popular mobile games in the world, has accumulated over 1 billion downloads since its launch, offers many items to attract more players every day, and today, sunday, november 7th we publish a list of Free Mobile PUBG Codes Right below. These items are skins, outfits and more. however, the items do not affect gameplay.

Some news from the Arcane event in PUGB Mobile (the animated series from the universe of League of Legends that debuts in Netflix) should be revealed later during the month of November.



–Continues after advertising–

To buy items, players will need to spend UC (That’s money in PUBG). Redeem Code is an exclusive voucher that gives you the opportunity to get some cool items for free on PUBG Mobile.

You can earn many premium items in the PUBG Mobile Game, such as Outfit, Vehicle Skins, Gun Skins and UC. however, items are not paid for free.

PUBG Mobile will host Arcane event, League of Legends series for Netflix



–Continues after advertising–

The game’s special event will make its official debut in mid-November as part of PUBG Mobile Update 1.7. For now, both Riot and PUBG have not given specific details on what should happen during the celebration, but have already indicated that the mobile game will receive skins, items, and even animation-themed game modes.

How to redeem mobile PUBG codes

There are some steps provided below on how to use redemption codes in PUBG Mobile.

Step 1: First, open PUBG Mobile and go to the events section.

You will also enjoy reading: Step 2: here, you will select “Lucky Bunny Gashapon”. Step 3: Then press the rescue button. A dialog will appear in front of you, you will be asked to confirm the details you have entered. Step 4: When checking all details, click OK button to confirm.

How do I get a PUBG redemption code? Step 1: Visit the official PUBG & Open Redemption Center website.

Step 2: You will see the three empty boxes, such as Character ID, Second Redemption Code and Last Verification Code.

Step 3: Enter the redemption code here.

Step 4: You will receive rewards in the in-game mailbox.

PUBG Mobile



–Continues after advertising–

PUBG Mobile is a free battle royale game for mobile platforms running Android via Google Play and iOS via App Store. In addition, the game has purchases of cosmetic items that do not alter the gameplay.

It was released globally in March 2018. Built on Unreal Engine 4, PUBG MOBILE focuses on visual quality, maps, shooting feel and more to deliver a complete and surreal Battle Royale-style combat experience.



–Continues after Advertising!–

One hundred players land on the battlefield for an intense and fun journey. Each needs to search for supplies to survive and exploit to the full the potential of the map’s terrain, vehicles and items so that their team is the last to survive on the battlefield. Hold on to the excitement and don’t let your guard down as the playing area shrinks.

Players have many maps available to choose from: Eragel, Miramar, Sanhok, Livik and more. Don’t forget about the varied mechanics you can explore! To this day, PUBG MOBILE isn’t just about being a game, it’s a connection point for many players around the world, as well as being a brand that encourages everyone to enjoy life to the fullest.



–Continues after advertising–

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to stay informed with today’s news!

Related